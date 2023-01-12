Infinicept Honored in Built In’s 2023 Best Places to Work Awards

DENVER, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinicept, a leading provider of embedded payments, today announced that it has been honored in Built In’s 2023 Best Places To Work Awards. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S. This year, Infincept has earned a place on the Best Places to Work Awards, ranking 15th on the 100 Best Midsize Places to Work in Colorado 2023 list, and 28th on the Best Places to Work in Colorado 2023 list.

“It is an honor to receive this award,” says Deana Rich, Co-founder and Co-CEO, Infinicept. “We are so proud of our team. We live and breathe our core values and it is our promise to provide our team with an exceptional work environment that is inclusive, safe, and fun. The talent, energy, and commitment of every employee makes working here a great experience for all.”

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

Infinicept is an innovator in the embedded payments industry that is committed to staying aligned with its core values and ability to provide a best in class work environment. Doing the right thing, being excellent (but perfect is impossible), having integrity, acting like an adult, and eating and drinking well, are Infinicept’s values that guide the organization and create sustained success. Key programs like InfiniCares, Infinicept’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiative also help to create a strong and equitable culture.

The company’s mission is to enable the transformation to software-led payments everywhere and every Infinicept employee believes in helping businesses to participate in commerce in a way that provides the best merchant experience and where the software company keeps the majority of its payments revenue. Not only does Infinicept provide a platform for its customers to achieve this, it provides customers with the means to keep the “bad actors” out of their business.

“We believe that inclusiveness, transparency, and autonomy are the keys to empowering our workforce and building a strong culture,” said Todd Ablowitz, Co-founder and Co-CEO, Infinicept. “By creating a positive, rewarding, and inspiring experience, our team members are doing their very best work and thriving in all ways. It is truly the whole team leading Infinicept, tackling obstacles, and enjoying our success together. We are rewarded every day through each and every individual accomplishment with results leading to our continued growth and success as a company.”

“It’s my honor to congratulate this year’s Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they’ve stepped up to meet the modern professional’s new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can’t wait to see that future unfold.”

Since 2020, Infinicept has experienced rapid growth with more than a 1,400% increase in payments volume. Infinicept serves over 300 software companies either directly or through its banking and payments customers and plays a crucial role in the embedded finance market, which is projected to reach $585 billion by 2030.

To see Infinicept’s listing on Built In’s Best Places to Work, visit the website.

ABOUT BUILT IN’S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fifth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Startup Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 100 Best Large Places to Work and Editor’s Choice: 100 Best Hybrid Places to Work. The program honors companies – remote, hybrid and in-office – with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC.

ABOUT INFINICEPT

Infinicept is a provider of embedded payment solutions. Its payment operations platform (PayOps) helps software companies gain the advantages of embedded payments, including increased revenue and more control of the merchant experience. By embedding payments into software companies’ products, Infinicept is enabling customers to exponentially amplify growth by tapping into the $585 billion embedded finance marketplace. More than 300 leading software companies, payment processors, sponsor banks and others rely on Infinicept, the winner of the Electronic Transaction Association Fintech Innovation in Payments Award, to help them transform to the new era of software-led payments.