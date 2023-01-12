Smartphone Screen Protector Market to Hit USD 87.8 Billion By 2030, Reports Insights

New York, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Smartphone Screen Protector Market” published by Reports Insights, the market was valued at USD 50.7 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach over USD 87.8 Billion by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR growth of 7.1%.

Smartphone Screen Protector Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, By Material (Ceramic, Tempered Glass, Thermoplastic Polyurethane, Hydrogel, Polyethylene Terephthalate, and Nano Liquid), By Size (0.21mm, 0.33mm, and 0.26mm), By Product Type (2D, 2.5D, 3D, and 3.5D), By Price Range (below USD 175, USD 175 – 250, USD 250 – 450, USD 450 – 550, USD 550 – 700, and above USD 700), By Region and Segment, Forecast Period 2022 - 2030

Smartphone screen protectors are referred to the layer of an additional sheet of laminated glass or other materials like thermoplastic polyurethane and polyethylene terephthalate. These protectors are directly attached to the smartphones for protection from finger marks, dust, and UV damage to the screens. In many cases, screen protectors are largely adopted for glare reduction, antibacterial protection overall improved aesthetics of the devices.



The heavy reliance on smartphones for carrying out crucial tasks, especially digital or net banking, has paved paths for the demand for screen protectors to reduce the risks of physical damage to smartphone screens and displays. Furthermore, the market is also anticipated to witness a surged consumer demand due to the introduction of innovative product launches. For instance, the improved video stabilization, headphone surround sound, and the scope of offering under-display selfie cameras in upcoming years are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the smartphone screen protector market growth statistics in terms of consumer awareness of smartphone safety.

Key Market Highlights



Globally, the smartphone screen protector is divided based on the material: tempered glass, thermoplastic polyurethane, hydrogel, polyethylene terephthalate, ceramic, and nano liquid.

In the context of size, the market is separated into 0.21mm, 0.33mm, and 0.26mm.

The market is also categorized as per the price range: below USD 175, USD 175 – 250, USD 250 – 450, USD 450 – 550, USD 550 – 700, and above USD 700

Based on product type, the market share is segmented into four groups: 2D, 2.5D, 3D, and 3.5D.

The market is geographically segregated into five regions: North America, the Asia-Pacific, South America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific and North America are anticipated to support industry growth during the forecast period in terms of increased production and availability of smartphones and related accessories.

Smartphone Screen Protector Market Segmentation Details:

Based on material, the tempered glass segment is expected to contribute the major share to the augmented smartphone screen protector market statistics. This material offers properties favorable for screen protection such as heat resistance, and screen toughness specifically designed with an emphasis on safety and glare reduction. Thus, large numbers of screen protectors utilize tempered glasses due to the mentioned properties along with UV damage protection.

Based on the size, the 0.21mm segment is estimated to support the market growth with increased revenue share. Such sized screen protectors are available as the default options from the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs) due to the easy integration with development processes. However, consumer demand has witnessed a sudden shift towards 0.26mm protectors due to enhanced durability. Thus, the high range of protector thickness is preferably considered to remain in consumer demand as compared to the lower thickness ranges primarily due to the toughened hardness.

Based on product type, the 2.5D segment is projected to contribute a substantial share to the market growth during the forecast period. The 2.5D edge tempered glass screen protector is finished with CNC polishing to smoothen the edges of the protector frame at a certain arc or angle. Thus, the high demand for technologically advanced smartphones like Samsung among the population is expected to support the segment demand that favors the high demand for curved smartphone screens.

Based on the price range, USD 175 – 250 segment is anticipated to account for a substantial contribution to smartphone screen protector market share in terms of value. The protectors that are available at this price range offer top-grade resistance from oil, grease, and dirt buildup coupled with the addition to enhanced aesthetics of smartphones. Thus, the favorable demand for expensive smartphones and related accessories among consumers supports the segment demand in terms of screen protectors.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to offer increased opportunities for market growth. A large number of the population utilizes mid-cost smartphones due to the availability of cost-effective alternatives such as Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, and others, especially in India. Thus, these OEMs offer screen protectors at reasonable costs to support the consumer demand for screen protection from heat, and dust and overall improved smartphone maintenance.

Market Competitive Landscape

The research report on the smartphone screen protector industry provides an in-detailed evaluation of the parameters useful in understanding an inclusive glimpse of the market trends. Additionally, certain factors like brand awareness, business strategy, industry trends, possible future scope, and customer behavior are also examined for deriving actionable market insights. Thus, the comprehensive evaluation of macroeconomic indicators and emerging opportunities create a favorable prospect of growth for market statistics during the forecast period.

List of Major Smartphone Screen Protector Market Players

Further, the market research report offers a market dynamics analysis by sketching out the detailed drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market in conjunction with the regional analysis. Such analysis aids in elaborating growth insights across applications, technologies, innovative product launches, and business strategies for further consideration of market trends. Listed are the foremost market players currently operating in the market—

ZAGG Inc.

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd

Xtreme Guard

NuShield Inc.

AZ Infolink Private Limited

Corning Incorporated

SCHOTT AG

Belkin International Inc.

FeYong Digital Technology

Shenzhen Yoobao Technology Co. Ltd

BodyGuardz

AGC

IntelliARMOR

Halloa Enterprise Co.Ltd.

Ryan Technology Co. Ltd

Global Smartphone Screen Protector Market Segmentation:

By Material

Tempered Glass

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Thermoplastic Polyurethane

Hydrogel

Ceramic

Nano Liquid

By Size

0.21mm

0.33mm

0.26mm

By Product Type

2D

2.5D

3D

3.5D

By Price Range

Below USD 175

USD 175 – 250

USD 250 – 450

USD 450 – 550

USD 550 – 700

Above USD 700

