New Resonate Real-Time Banking Data Solution Offers Deeper Customer Understanding, Greater Insight into Customer Preferences for More Efficient Acquisition and Retention

RESTON, Va., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonate , the leading provider of AI-powered consumer data and intelligence, has launched the Resonate Banking solution with 248 data attributes on the intent, motivations and values driving today’s banking customers so banks can enrich their existing data to create a holistic picture of their customers to more efficiently and effectively meet their needs. The Resonate Banking data set of 230 million U.S. banking customers offers up-to-date data for better analytics, modeling and targeting efforts.



“Banks have access to rich first-party data sets that allow them to understand their customers’ transactions. But this data alone or combined with typical third-party data—doesn’t provide banks with the insight they need to engage today’s consumer and drive growth,” said Bryan Gernert, Chief Executive Officer of Resonate. “Resonate provides banks and other FinServ companies with rich, continuously updated, privacy-safe data sets that allow banks to understand customers and prospects holistically. In the banks’ ecosystem or in our Resonate Ignite platform, this AI-powered data set is unparalleled. This means banks can predict more precisely and market more effectively across the customer lifecycle generating revenue.”

Banks’ marketing effectiveness is impeded by limited first party and low-quality third party data, which makes it difficult to create personalized marketing experiences with customers and prospects.

With Resonate Banking , marketers gain access to:

A complete view of the U.S. banking market, both national and local, covering 230 million individuals

A robust set of sentiment, behavioral, and enhanced intent data, including key psychographics to understand the “why” factor, including banking selection considerations, reasons for switching, life stage data, personal values, and more

Access to digital and offline media consumption insights that allow financial marketers to understand where these intenders are consuming content and where to reach them



In addition, marketers can use Resonate Banking to enhance their acquisition, retention, and upsell/cross-sell initiatives to:

Acquire new customers: By leveraging Resonate’s vast set of consumer data, including more than 248 banking attributes, marketers can identify and target people who are currently banking with a competitor and uncover specific vulnerabilities they can leverage to win customers over. Using Resonate Banking data, banks can design better products, services, and messaging, and more accurately target them across all media channels. They can use these rich, psychographic insights to help better deliver personalized messaging and can build more robust look-alike segments for targeting their most profitable audiences.

Monetize existing customers: Banks can better understand their existing customer base and appropriately target and message these individuals for upsell and cross-sell using data that frames what they care about most when it comes to choosing a bank.

Retain existing customers: Banks can more precisely predict who in their existing customer base is likely to churn and why. Using these insights, banks can develop personalized products, services and messaging based on their selection preferences for banks and target them across the digital channels where they spend the most time.

Increase customer lifetime value: Banks can more accurately model who in their existing customer base is shopping for and is likely to purchase additional products by leveraging Resonate's life-stage insights to understand major events, like buying a car, and personalize messaging to increase the likelihood of upsell.

