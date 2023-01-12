New York, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lead Mining Market Analysis including Reserves, Production, Operating, Developing and Exploration Assets, Demand Drivers, Key Players and Forecasts, 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381112/?utm_source=GNW

It provides historical and forecast data on lead production by country, production by company, reserves by country and world lead prices. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global lead industry. It further profiles major lead producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.



Global lead production, after a strong 2021, is expected to decrease by 2.3% to 4,561.8 thousand tonnes (kt) in 2022. This will be mainly due to reductions from Australia, Russia, Peru, China and Mexico, whose collective output is expected to decline from 3,227.1kt in 2021 to 3,123.5kt in 2022 - a 3.2% fall. This will be marginally offset by increases in production from Bolivia and Sweden. The total output from these two countries will increase by 7.1% to 171.4kt in 2022. Production over the forecast period (2023-2026) is expected to remain flat at a CAGR of 0.5%, to reach 4.8Mt in 2026. This will be mainly due to the lower production from China, India, Mexico, the US and South Africa.



