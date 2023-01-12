New York, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cobalt Mining Market Analysis including Reserves, Production, Operating, Developing and Exploration Assets, Demand Drivers, Key Players and Forecasts, 2021-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381111/?utm_source=GNW

It provides historical and forecast data on cobalt production by country, production by company, reserves by country and world cobalt prices. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global cobalt industry. It further profiles major cobalt producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.



Global cobalt production, after a strong 2021, is expected to increase by 3.3% to 175.6 thousand tonnes (kt) in 2022. Production in the DRC is expected to grow by 4.3% to reach 125.1kt in 2022 versus 120kt in 2021. This will be chiefly supported by output from the Pumpi and Deziwa projects alongside the restart of Glencore’s Mutanda mine (in September 2021). The latter produced 7.7kt of cobalt during H1 2022 (almost equivalent to Russia’s total output).



Production over the forecast period (2023-2030) is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7%, to reach 224.7kt by 2030. DRC, which holds the world’s largest cobalt deposits, is expected to remain the world’s largest producer over the forecast period.



Scope

- The report contains an overview of the global cobalt mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the global cobalt mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by country, production by company, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration and development projects.



Reasons to Buy

- To gain an understanding of the global cobalt mining industry, relevant driving factors

- To understand historical and forecast trend on global cobalt production

- To identify key players in the global cobalt mining industry

- To identify major active, exploration and development projects by region

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381111/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________