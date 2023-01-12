The global agriculture drones and robots market was valued at $5.37 billion in 2021, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 20.74% and reach $16.12 billion by 2027

New York, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Agriculture Drones and Robots Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Agriculture Drones and Robots Product and Application, Supply Chain Analysis, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06380056/?utm_source=GNW





Market Lifecycle Stage



The agriculture drones and robots market is in a growing phase. Immense corporate investments and research and development activities are underway to develop agriculture drones and robots, which are expected to increase due to the growing need to agriculture optimization backed by the incorporation with emerging technologies



New entrants are penetrating the market backed up by government funding and corporate investments, which is one of the major opportunities in the global agriculture drones and robots market.Moreover, agriculture drones and robots also help in enhancing yield quality due to timely detection of pest infestation and diseases.



Agriculture drones and robots also facilitate the safe and quality harvesting and picking of harvest thus preventing crop losses and damages.



Impact



• With an increased worldwide demand for improved qualities of foods and grains, the shift to digital, smart, and data-driven equipment in the agriculture sector brings significant sales and financing opportunities. The shift is more prominent in regions such as Europe and North America.

• Furthermore, agriculture drones and robots have a moderate to high impact on pest detection and crop scouting operations by timely and efficient detection of pests and diseases at the plant level.



Impact of COVID-19



The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on almost all major industries throughout the world, including the agricultural industry.Globally nations had lockdowns imposed because of which the supply chain also got disrupted, resulting in a shortage of equipment and other inputs required for the agriculture industry.



This has brought the companies’ attention to the use of agriculture drones and robots, which can boost the improvement of yield quality and quantity in the agriculture sector.In the agriculture sector, the adoption of agriculture drones and robots is expected to increase due to developed Information Technology (IT) infrastructure and networks as well as improved farm mechanization.



Thus, COVID-19 has positively impacted the agriculture drones and robots market in the long run due to disrupted supply chains and labor shortages.



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation 1: by Robot Application

• Crop Monitoring

• Dairy Farm Management

• Inventory Management

• Harvesting and Picking

• Others



Segmentation 2: by Drone Application

• Field Monitoring

• Variable Rate Technology

• Others



Segmentation 3: by Robot Type

• Weeding Robot

• Crop Harvesting Robot

• Milking Robot

• Others



Segmentation 4: by Drone Type

• Fixed-Wing Drones

• Rotary-Wing Drones

• Others



Segmentation 5: by Region

• North America - U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest-of-North America

• Europe - Italy, Germany, Netherlands, France, and Rest-of-Europe

• U.K.

• China

• Asia-Pacific - Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World- South America, Middle East and Africa



North America generated the highest revenue of $1.90 billion in 2021, which is attributed to the large-scale adoption of advanced technologies and an increasing number of agriculture drone and robot startups backed by government, institutional, and corporate funding in the region.



Recent Developments in the Global Agriculture Drones and Robots Market



• In July 2022, Syngenta’s subsidiary in India, Syngenta India announced to launch two agricultural drones for Indian farmers. These drones are useful for spraying fungicide and insecticide.

• In January 2022, YANMAR HOLDINGS CO., Ltd. unveiled the YV01 autonomous spraying robot for use in vineyards. The YV01’s electrostatic spraying mechanism is flexible, lightweight, and environmentally friendly, which ensures extremely accurate spraying on vines.

• In January 2022, KUBOTA Corporation established its new distribution center in California. The company set up a new research and development and innovation center in the U.S. The expansion aims to develop advancements in data-driven agriculture based on AI and smart technologies to develop autonomous robots.

• In May 2022, Adani Enterprises acquired a 50% stake in General Aeronautics Pvt. Ltd. This acquisition would aid the company in expanding their market reach in the global drone industry.

• In August 2022, Garuda Aerospace announced a partnership with Harare Institute of Technology and Nyangani Virtual University, Zimbabwe to deploy drones for agriculture purposes. These drones would be used for inspection, mapping, and training for better yield.



Demand – Drivers and Limitations



Following are the demand drivers for the Global Agriculture Drones and Robots Market:

• Increasing Need for Automation in Agriculture Sector

• Increased Adoption of Smaller Robots and Drones

• Higher Yields and Benefits than Conventional Farming Methods



The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

• High Investment and Maintenance Cost

• Lack of Basic Infrastructure Hampering Full-Fledged Adoption

• Cyber and Online Data Security Threats



How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of agriculture drones and robots available for deployment in the agriculture sector and their potential globally. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of different agriculture drones and robots by application such as crop monitoring, harvesting and picking, variable rate technology, and others.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The agriculture drones and robots market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture.The favored strategy for the companies has been product partnerships, joint ventures, and product launches to strengthen their position in the Global agriculture drones and robots market.



For instance, in November 2021, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. launched Micasense’s innovative drone sensor. This sensor that is mounted on drones captures precise and clear data at the plant level.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the agriculture drones and robots market analyzed and profiled in the study involve agriculture robot manufacturers and agriculture drone manufacturers.Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the agriculture drones and robots market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.



Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



The top segment players leading the market include robots, which captures around 70% of the presence in the market. Players in drone segment, accounted for approximately 30% of the presence in the market as of 2021.



Key Companies Profiled



Robot Provider



• AGCO Corporation

• BouMatic

• Deere & Company

• Dogtooth Technologies Limited

• KUBOTA Corporation

• Lely

• Naïo Technologies

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Robotnik

• YANMAR HOLDINGS CO., LTD.



Drone Provider



• AeroVironment, Inc.

• AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

• Delair

• DJI

• Microdrones

• Parrot Drone SAS

• Pixhawk

• Pix4D SA

• Precision Crop Tech

• PrecisionHawk, Inc.



Startup Landscape



• FarmWise Labs, Inc.

• Garuda Aerospace

• General Aeronautics Pvt. Ltd.

• Iron Ox, Inc.

• XMACHINES



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Rest-of-North America

• Europe

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Netherlands

• Rest-of-Europe

• U.K.

• China

• Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

