Superhydrophobic Coatings Market Value to Exceed US$ 319.52 Mn by 2031, Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global superhydrophobic coatings market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 34.1% from 2021 to 2031. Rapid adoption of superhydrophobic coatings in various waterproofing applications can be ascribed to their environment-friendly nature. Rise in utilization of superhydrophobic coatings in building & construction, automotive, telecommunication, and electronics industries is expected to fuel growth opportunities for manufacturers of these coatings.



Companies in the superhydrophobic coatings industry strive to gain revenue by offering functional coatings to meet the demands in the textile and leather industry. According to TMR’s superhydrophobic coatings market outlook, the products are becoming popular as cost-effective coatings which are used in self-cleaning textiles meant for military unforms. In other apparel, these coatings exhibit excellent resistance against dirt and dust. Moreover, the coatings have remarkable water-repellent property, and hence are applied on the surfaces of consumer electronics and automotive components.

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Usage of Superhydrophobic Coatings in Multiple Industries to Drive Revenue: Superhydrophobic coatings are gaining traction owing to their numerous attractive functional properties. They are considered as versatile coatings due to their suitability in a wide range of surfaces including concrete, masonry, ceramics, and composite substrates. Their superior waterproofing properties are extensively utilized in the electronics & telecommunication industry. Surge in demand is likely to accelerate superhydrophobic coatings market development. The superhydrophobic coatings market research found that the electronics & telecommunication segment held around 32.0% share in 2020.





Key Drivers

Rise in demand for versatile and environment-friendly coatings in multiple industries is a key driver of the market

Increase in utilization of superhydrophobic coatings in electronics and telecom equipment is expected to propel the market

Manufacturers are employing fabrication methods that make these coatings easy and cost-effective to manufacture, thus increasing affordability for end-users



Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific held major market share in 2020. Rise in capital spending on infrastructure development by governments in emerging economies of Asia Pacific, such as India and China, is expected to fuel demand for superhydrophobic coatings in the region. Manufacturers in the region are spending substantially on R&D activities to increase their revenue. Rapid increase in demand for waterproofing coatings in electronics and telecommunication industries is set to underpin lucrative opportunities for the Asia Pacific market.





North America is anticipated to hold a significant share in the global market during the forecast period. The U.S. is a lucrative market in North America. Product innovations are likely to fuel the regional market.





The U.K. and Germany are expected to be key consumers of superhydrophobic coatings in Europe.



Competition Landscape

Some notable players operating in the superhydrophobic coatings market include Artekya Ltd., Rust-Oleum Corporation, NEI Corporation, NTT Advanced Technology Corporation, Nanex Company, Surfactis Technologies, Sto Group, UltraTech International Inc., DryWired LLC, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Cytonix LLC, and P2i Limited.

Superhydrophobic Coatings Market Segmentation

End-use

Electronics & Telecommunication

Building & Construction

Textile & Leather

Automotive

Medical & Health Care

Others

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Countries Covered

U.S.

Canada

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

China

Australia

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

GCC Countries

South Africa

Brazil



