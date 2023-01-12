Global Homeland Security Market to reach US$ 300 Billion by 2032; Cyber Security to be Most Prominent Area of Operations: Future Market Insights, Inc. Analysis

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recently published study by FMI expects the global homeland security market to augment at a 4.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2032. By the end of the said assessment period, a valuation of US$ 300 Billion is expected for the market. Homeland security refers to a system used to defend and protect a country from any anti-social threat.



It is a government endeavor to provide security and resilience against all potential natural and man-made calamities. Cloud-based security solutions are instantly becoming the most popular method of achieving IT security goals. Numerous enterprises, including IBM, HPE, Symantec, McAfee, and Cisco, provide cybersecurity solutions through a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model.

These cloud-based solutions include a centralised way to safeguard online and mobile apps, as well as enterprise networks, all through the development, production, and implementation phases. The SaaS-based strategy is more straightforward and effective than the on-premises deployment strategy because it provides greater flexibility and scalability for solution deployments.

By 2032, the cybersecurity segment is expected to have the largest market share. Because of the growing threat of cybercrime, cyber terrorism, and internet fraud, cybersecurity is expected to have the highest revenue share in the overall homeland security market.

The widespread and increasing reliance on information and communication technology infrastructure has resulted in a focus on ensuring safety by combating cybercrime and advancing national defense capabilities.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

FMI projects the global homeland security market to expand at a 4.7% value CAGR by 2032

The global homeland security market is estimated at a market value of US$ 189 Billion by 2022.

The global homeland security market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 300 Billion by 2032.

As per Future Market Insights, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% market share for homeland security in the assessment period 2022-2032.

As per Future Market Insights, the Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% market share for homeland security in the assessment period 2022-2032.

The public security is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period 2022-2032.





“Growing investment by major players in the development of homeland security systems, as well as successful mergers and acquisitions amongst firms to provide more secure homeland security devices, are driving market expansion,” says an analyst at FMI.

Market Competition

Raytheon Technologies, IBM, L-3 Harris Technologies, Lockheed Martin Corporation and Northrop Grumman are some prominent homeland security manufacturers.

Recent Developments

In November 2022, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a Raytheon Technologies division, today announced the opening of a new Registered Apprenticeship programme in McKinney, Texas, in collaboration with the US Department of Labour and Collin College.





More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global homeland security market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of End User (Public Security and Private Security) and by Security Type (Border Security, Mass Transit Security, Cyber Security, Critical Infrastructure Security, Aviation Security, Maritime Security, and Others), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa).

Key Segments Profiled in the Homeland Security Market Industry Survey

Homeland Security Market by End User:

Public Security

Private Security

Homeland Security Market by Security Type:

Border Security

Mass Transit Security

Cyber Security

Critical Infrastructure Security

Aviation Security

Maritime Security

Others





Homeland Security Market by Region:

North America Homeland Security Market

Latin America Homeland Security Market

Market Europe Homeland Security Market

Market South Asia Homeland Security Market

Market East Asia Homeland Security Market

Homeland Security Market Oceania Homeland Security Market

Homeland Security Market Middle East & Africa Homeland Security Market





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.6.1. By Key Regions

3.6.2. By Key Countries

3.7. Regional Parent Market Outlook

About the Technology Division at Future Market Insights

The technology team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

