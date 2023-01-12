Surface Protection Services Market will surpass USD 17.9 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.7% till 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the surface protection services market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the surface protection services market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/surface-protection-services-market/383/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product type, application, end-user, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global surface protection services market are Chargeurs S.A., Veevaa Enterprises, Nitto Denko Cor, Bubble Pacage Private Limite, Tredegar Corporation, Polifilm GmbH, DUNMORE Corporation, Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG., Surface Guard, Inc., Alvest SAS, TEKRA, LLC, Toray Advanced Film Co., Ltd, ECOPLAST LTD, Grafix Plastics., SUN PACKAGING, Aristo Flexi Pack., Lamin-x, Pelloplast Oy, MacDermid Autotype Ltd. among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide surface protection services market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Surface protection services market growth is expected to be driven by high growth in the construction industry worldwide. The market demand for surface protection services is expected to be driven by many factors, such as enhanced aesthetic appearance, an increase in both non-residential and residential construction, maintenance, and remodelling activities, and the high durability of these products. In the APEJ and MEA regions, high investment levels in the upstream and downstream sectors are expected to benefit the oil & gas industry directly. The oil and gas industry requires a vast array of surface protection services, such as rubber linings, acid-proof linings, and corrosion protective coatings, for a wide range of equipment, including pipelines, tanks, and process vessels. Moreover, the development of emerging markets and the increase of strategic collaborations will also act as market drivers and provide further opportunities to drive the surface protection services market. It is projected that the construction and interiors and electrical & electronics industries will capture around ¾ of the value share of surface protection services, respectively. A growing preference for protective packaging has led to the increase in popularity of various types of surface protection services, including transparent, translucent, and tinted films. As well, surface protection services are being increasingly adopted since they offer chemical, UV, and abrasion resistance to a wide range of industrial and non-industrial applications, boosting the market growth.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/383

Scope of Surface Protection Services Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product Type, Application, End-User, and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Chargeurs S.A., Veevaa Enterprises, Nitto Denko Cor, Bubble Pacage Private Limite, Tredegar Corporation, Polifilm GmbH, DUNMORE Corporation, Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG., Surface Guard, Inc., Alvest SAS, TEKRA, LLC, Toray Advanced Film Co., Ltd, ECOPLAST LTD, Grafix Plastics., SUN PACKAGING, Aristo Flexi Pack., Lamin-x, Pelloplast Oy, MacDermid Autotype Ltd. among other.

Segmentation Analysis

Corrosion protective coating systems are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product type segment is Corrosion Protective Rubber Lining, Corrosion Protective Coating Systems, Acid Proof Lining. The corrosion protective coating systems segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. In a variety of severe environments, including mines, steel mills, chemical and power plants, rubber linings can endure. They help to protect against corrosive agents such mineral slurry, acids, salt water, corrosive liquids, and fumes.

Process vessels are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment is Process Vessels, Equipment & Rigs, Collection Basins & Tanks, Pipelines. The process vessels segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. A tank or container that is built, equipped with controls, and equipped with accessories to carry out a subprocess as a part of a larger process is called a process vessel. The building material, accessories, and controls for the process vessel are all dependent on the use it will get.

Construction & interiors are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The end-user segment is electronics, construction & interiors, healthcare, automotive, and others. The construction & interiors segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Global surface protection services are expected to grow over the forecast period due to increasing building activity and urbanization in developing nations. Over the forecast period, the automotive industry is also expected to drive growth in the global surface protection services market due to increasing automobile demand among customers all over the world.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the surface protection services market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. The region is expected to experience rapid urbanization and industrialization over the next few years, contributing to the growth of the worldwide surface protection services market. Additionally, this region's growing middle-class population and increasing consumer spending power are positively influencing the surface protection services market worldwide.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's surface protection services market size was valued at USD 0.86 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.35 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Due to the high number of surface protection service providers and the high number of construction projects in the German region, the region dominates the market.

China

China’s surface protection services market size was valued at USD 1.16 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Due to the rising demand for surface protection services on flat screen panels and other electronic devices, the surface protection services market is expected to grow over the forecast period.

India

India's surface protection services market size was valued at USD 0.89 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2030

With the increase in oil supply, demand for surface protection services, such as rubber lining, acid-proof linings, and corrosion-resistant coating, is increasing, which is boosting the market growth in the country.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the increasing demand for various end-user applications, propelling the growth of the market across the countries.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/383/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Surface Protection Services Market Size By Product Type (Corrosion Protective Rubber Lining, Corrosion Protective Coating Systems, Acid Proof Lining), By Application (Process Vessels, Equipment & Rigs, Collection Basins & Tanks, Pipelines), By End-User (Electronics, Construction & Interiors, Healthcare, Automotive, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/surface-protection-services-market/383

Biocides Market Size By Product (Halogen Compounds, Metallic Compounds, Organosulfur, Organic acids, Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Phenolic, Nitrogen, and Glutaraldehyde), By Application (Water Treatment, Food and Beverage, Personal care, Wood Preservation, Paints and coatings, Plastics, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/biocides-market/363

Biopesticides Market Size By Type (Bio-fungicides, Bio-insecticides, Bio-herbicides, Bio-nematicides and Others), By Source (Biochemical, Plant-Incorporated and Microbial), By Mode of Application (Seed Treatment, Foliar Spray, Root Treatment and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/biopesticides-market/349

Melamine Foam Market Size By Type (Rigid melamine foam, Semi-rigid melamine foam, and Flexible melamine foam), By Application (Aerospace, Railways, Industrial, Automotive, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/melamine-foam-market/344

Leather Tanning Chemicals Market Size By Tanning Type (Vegetable Leather Tanning, Chromium Leather Tanning, Aldehyde Leather Tanning, and Others), By Application (Textile and Apparel Industry, Automotive Accessories, Furniture, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/leather-tanning-chemicals-market/343

Lead Stearate Market Size By Form (Submicron and Nano Powder), By Application (Petroleum Industry, Ink, Oil & Paints, Electrical Industry, Plastic Industry, and Rubber Industry), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/lead-stearate-market/341

Isothermal Bags & Containers Market Size By Material (Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polypropylene (PP), Polystyrene (PS), Polyurethane (PU), Nylon, and Others), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Food, Chemical, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/isothermal-bags-containers-market-size/340

Inorganic Chemical Packaging Market Size By Material (Metal and Plastic), By Packaging Format (Intermediate bulk containers (IBCs), Flexitanks, Drums, Pails & Jerry Cans, Bags & Sacks, and Others), and Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/inorganic-chemical-packaging-market/320

Air Duct Cleaning Chemicals Market Size By Application (Fungicide, Bactericide, Algaecide, Deodorizers, and Others), By End-user (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/air-duct-cleaning-chemicals-market/303

Bulk Chemical Drums Market Size by Product Type (Fiber Drum, Steel Drum and Plastic Drum), By End-User (Building & Construction, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Chemical & Fertilizers and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030