JCDecaux renews and extends its advertising concession with Singapore Changi Airport for the second consecutive time

Paris, January 12th, 2023 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces the renewal of its advertising concession with Singapore Changi Airport for 7 years, from 2023 until 2029, with an option for further 5 years’ extension to 2034. This is the 3rd contract since the concession started in 2011, in a partnership that will span more than 20 years.

One of the most awarded airports with more than 650 awards to-date including the prestigious Skytrax Best Airport award (11-time winner), Changi Airport is not just an airport but a tourist destination with carefully curated shopping, dining and entertainment options. It offers unrivalled passenger experiences within lush nature-inspired contemporary terminal environments, and strong global connectivity to over 120 destinations worldwide.

As air travel rebounds, the extended partnership will harness growing industry trends to curate brand-building media offerings that are data-driven with the ability to target, optimise and form powerful connections with audiences through contextually relevant advertising.

JCDecaux will continue to strengthen Changi Airport's advertising experience through increased digitisation, innovative data-led solutions that enable campaign optimisation and audience measurement, as well as offer drive-to-store or website measurement tools to deliver greater value for brands. Programmatic adoption ensures inclusion of Changi Airport’s digital media in brands’ omni-channel strategies, enabling it to tap into the global online media market.

Through thoughtful design and placement of advertising media, JCDecaux aims to offer passengers an enhanced audience experience through creative optimisation, displaying the right advertisement message in the right place, at the right time.

In line with both companies’ ESG pillars, sustainability and safety will be strong focuses of the concession, with JCDecaux’s bizSAFE STAR and ISO 45001:2018 safety certifications for its Singapore operation and clear objectives for green energy, recyclable materials and e-waste management.

Ms Lim Peck Hoon, Executive Vice President, Commercial, Changi Airport Group, said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with JCDecaux for Changi Airport’s advertising concession with this third contract. They are our valued partner who share our emphasis on superior design and passion for innovation and whom we trust will continue to deliver the best-in-class advertising with their global reach of premium brands and comprehensive suite of digital capabilities. As travellers take to the skies again, we look forward to working with JCDecaux to welcome passengers back to Changi Airport and explore new, re-imagined experiences that are the hallmark of our airport.”

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and co-CEO of JCDecaux Group, said: “It is a great privilege and honour to be Changi Airport Group’s (CAG) advertising concession partner since 2011. I believe a successful partnership has its foundation based on shared vision and values. We are very grateful for the trust from the CAG Management in extending our long-standing partnership. Throughout the past 12 years, JCDecaux has worked unceasingly to create, innovate, maintain and deliver a high-performing advertising experience benefitting a world class airport like Changi. DOOH is the 2nd fastest growing media after mobile digital advertising and JCDecaux has developed a strong technological and programmatic eco-system to leverage its tremendous growth potential for the benefit of partners, brands and media agencies. Post-pandemic, we are witnessing important changes in the way people live, work and travel. As the world’s most digitised OOH company with an unwavering commitment to Sustainability, JCDecaux is ready to tap into new opportunities in the changing OOH media landscape and the environment to continue growing the advertising concession together with CAG in the years to come based on shared visions and values of innovation, service to the passengers and sustainability.”



About Changi Airport Group (CAG)

Changi Airport Group (Singapore) Pte Ltd (CAG) (www.changiairportgroup.com) was formed on 16 June 2009 and the corporatization of Singapore Changi Airport (IATA: SIN, ICAO: WSSS) followed on 1 July 2009. As the company managing Changi Airport, CAG undertakes key functions focusing on airport operations and management, air hub development, commercial activities and airport emergency services. CAG also manages Seletar Airport (IATA: XSP, ICAO: WSSL) and through its subsidiary Changi Airports International, invests in and manages foreign airports.

As one of Asia’s most connected international aviation hubs, Changi Airport links Singapore to some 140 cities globally, with over 90 airlines operating more than 5,500 weekly flights. Jewel Changi Airport, a multi-dimensional lifestyle destination, opened in April 2019, adding to Changi Airport’s shopping and dining offerings of over 550 F&B and retail outlets across the airport. The world’s most awarded airport, Changi has won over 650 accolades for its consistent and excellent airport staff service, passenger experience and safety standards.

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

