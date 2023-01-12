The Europe doors and windows market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.13% from 2022-2028.

New York, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Doors and Windows Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06380026/?utm_source=GNW



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



1. Integration of Photovoltaics in Fenestration



Modern construction styles provide several opportunities for installing BIPV materials and glass in window panels instead of plain or just glazed-glass panels in the Europe doors and windows market. High-rise buildings have windows on the sides, and multistory office buildings with glass curtain walls or façades offer ample opportunities for vendors to incorporate BIPV glass in openable and fixed windows. Therefore, suitable doors and windows in the building envelope can be used for several integrated installations using photovoltaic modules and thin films. These innovative doors and windows can also be integrated with the building fabric. One of the most diversely used solar energy-harnessing materials in buildings is photovoltaic glass, which is available in thin films and window glass panes.



2. Improving Investments in Housing



Europe is known for its innovation in the industrial and consumer markets. Western Europe is among the largest markets for connected products in the world. The manufacturing industry in Europe contributes to about 15% of the GDP. Moreover, many big players in the doors and windows market are also based in Europe. Furthermore, the European Union (EU) has initiated the Horizon 2020 program, the most extensive R&D funding and innovation program. The program focuses on creating industrial leadership by evolving current manufacturing operations using advanced computing, sensor technology, and robotics. Also, the renovation activities to increase energy efficiency and attain nearly zero-energy building status present long-term growth opportunities for the Europe doors and windows market.



3. Usage of Switchable/Smart Glass



The smart switchable glass is primarily used for privacy purposes and is also referred to as privacy glass. The switchable glass is used in educational institutions, hospitals, bathrooms, commercial offices or workplaces, windows, residential areas, doors and sliding doors, and many other applications. The smart glass becomes transparent immediately after switching on lights and switches to translucent after a power cut. Smart glass technology allows for a light-filled space in private mode, making it a perfect option for exterior and interior glass doors and windows. It can be fitted into a broad range of shapes and sizes to fit any door, from sliding doors in glass office partitions to front doors in ultra-luxury homes and windows and panels in industrial and commercial buildings. Therefore, the rise in the adoption of smart glass technology is expected to contribute to the Europe doors and windows market significantly.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS



1 The Emergence of Market Softening Due to Fragmentation



The Europe doors and windows market has become fragmented and undifferentiated due to the presence of several vendors, with most of them dealing with similar or not functionally different products. The fragmented European industry faces several challenges of becoming a soft market, where the number of sellers is likely to become higher than the number of potential buyers. In Europe, over 300 vendors constituted 60% of the market in 2022, and the remaining share will be held & distributed among over 4,900 small-scale businesses. This has also led to the softening of the already-fragmented doors industry.



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT



The Europe doors and windows market by product segments into doors and windows. The windows segment is expected to dominate the industry and is growing at a CAGR of 4.32% from 2022-2028. The industry for windows in Europe is driven mainly by the growth in the construction of residential buildings. The demand for domestic consumption of windows is higher in Western and Northern Europe, whereas Central and Eastern Europe are more focused on the production and exports of window units. In terms of production, the concentration of vendors is higher in Eastern Europe, and consumption remains highest in Western Europe. Poland and Romania are among the leading countries in manufacturing and exporting windows to the rest of the European countries in the Europe doors and windows market.



Segmentation by Product



• Doors

o End-user

o Type

o Material

o Installation

o Operation

• Windows

o End-user

o Type

o Material

o Installation

o Operation



INSIGHTS BY END-USER



The residential segment is expected to be the largest in the Europe doors and windows market by end-user. Doors and windows made for installations in residential buildings accounted for a market share of 64.56% in 2022 and are expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period, witnessing an absolute growth of 29% through 2028. This can be attributed to the fact that the residential segment is witnessing growth in new construction and renovations across Europe. The commercial sector will likely witness growth but still lag behind the residential segment during the forecast period.



Segmentation by End-user



• Residential

o Doors

o Windows

• Non-residential

o Doors

o Windows



INSIGHTS BY TYPE (INTERIOR/EXTERIOR)



The Europe doors and windows market for doors and windows has been divided into two segments, namely interior and exterior, by market type. The exterior doors and windows segment dominates the industry in terms of revenue and units. The demand for exterior windows and doors is proportional in new construction activities, but exterior windows have a higher share in replacement installations. Germany remained the largest for exterior doors and windows in 2022 and is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.



Segmentation By Interior Type



• Doors

o Honeycomb/Hollowcore

o Solid / Heavyweight

o Single Frames

o Sauna Doors

o Other

• Windows



Segmentation By Exterior Type



• Exterior Doors

• Exterior Windows



INSIGHTS BY MATERIAL



The plastic & glass segment is expected to be the largest in the Europe doors and windows market by material. During the forecast period, the plastic doors and windows segment is expected to gain industry share by catering to the consumer base that earlier preferred wooden and metal doors and windows. Several factors have been and are still boosting the demand for plastic doors and windows in several European countries. As installing plastic doors and windows is comparatively more cost-effective than using wooden or metal doors and windows, uPVC is increasingly used as the primary material for manufacturing low-cost, durable, and high-quality doors and windows.



Segmentation by Material



• Plastic & Glass

o Doors

o Window

• Wood

o Doors

o Windows

• Metal

o Doors

o Windows

• Composite

o Doors

o Windows

• Other

o Doors

o Windows



INSIGHTS BY INSTALLATION



The installation of doors and windows is grouped into two segments new construction and replacement activities. The demand for doors and windows in new construction activities is expected to witness the fastest growth in Germany, France, the UK, and Italy, where the demand for doors and windows in new construction is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. Under the installation segment, the replacement category is expected to be the largest in the Europe doors and windows market. Germany, France, the UK, and Italy led the industry for replacement doors and windows, as most of these regions’ existing building stock is not energy efficient. Furthermore, there is rising traction for adopting energy-efficient fenestration products, including doors and windows.



Segmentation by Installation



• New Construction

o Doors

o Windows

• Replacement

o Doors

o Windows



INSIGHTS BY OPERATION



The manual segment is expected to be the largest in the Europe doors and windows market by operation category. The manual doors accounted for the largest share due to their widespread adoption in residential, corporate, and other high-traffic areas. These doors and windows are hinged or sliding variants. Besides conventional manual doors and windows, manual revolving doors are also gaining traction in developed economies as these doors allow for better and regulated control of draft air.



Segmentation by Operation



• Manual

o Doors

o Windows

• Automatic

o Doors

o Windows



REGIONAL ANALYSIS



Germany dominated the Europe doors and windows market in 2022 and was valued at USD 12.59 billion. The region is one of the fast-growing European countries offering significant potential opportunities for the doors and windows market. The housing industry is witnessing strong demand fueled by rising incomes, low-interest rates, and high levels of net migration. Over 1.3 million migrants arrived in Germany by mid-2022. There is housing demand for at least 3,50,000 new dwellings per year. Increasing construction activities are expected to directly increase the doors and windows production, creating significant favorable opportunities for vendors to cater.



The Europe doors and windows market is primarily driven by the installation segment in new non-residential buildings or through the renovation or replacement of existing structures. Furthermore, infrastructural development, renovations, and remodeling of existing residential and non-residential buildings will also support the industry’s growth. In big markets such as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and the Nordic countries, the growth is mainly driven by product innovations introduced by the key players. In the line of innovations taking center stage, doors and windows made with fiberglass are gaining high traction in the industry. In emerging markets of central and eastern Europe, rapidly developing infrastructure and construction output are driving the Europe doors and windows market growth.



Segmentation by Geography



• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Poland

• Spain

• Netherlands

• Russia



• Nordic Countries

o Norway

o Sweden

o Finland

o Denmark



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The Europe doors and windows market is highly fragmented, with over 5,000 manufacturers across significant markets. The industry has long been steered by customer demand. The manufacturers have continuously introduced new products, but this does not increase customer demand due to the infrequent product updates and a longer replacement cycle of doors and windows. Furthermore, it is difficult to quantify the exact number of doors and window manufacturers across Europe because numerous small-scale and unidentifiable vendors and micro businesses are active in the market.



JELD-WEN, Inwido, VKR Group, and Internorm are the key players in the Europe doors and windows market. The growth of market vendors depends on industry conditions, technological innovations, and industry development. Access to the capital requirements bars the entry of new players in the market as the development and commercialization of efficient glazing technologies remain with a few vital capital-intensive areas. Therefore, existing vendors must expand in different regions while reviving domestic demand to achieve sustained growth.



Key Company Profiles



• JELD-WEN

• Inwido

• VKR Group

• Internorm



Other Prominent Vendors



• dormakaba

• ASSA ABLOY

• GEZE

• Gretsch-Unitas

• NorDan

• Arbonia

• Aluplast

• Josko

• Reynaers Aluminum

• Ford Windows

• Indigo Products

• Gealan

• Astraseal

• Neuffer Windows + Doors

• Schuco International

• Profine Group

• Masco Corporation

• Veka

• Bertrand

• Gartfen

• Goran

• Kinex

• Karo

• Korzekwa

• Slowinscy

• Weru

• Rawington

• Crystal Windows



