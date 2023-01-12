HMNU CORPORATE UPDATE ON ITS REAL ESTATE CRYPTO TOKEN AND ANNOUNCEMENT OF NEW BOARD MEMBER FROM ITS HEALTHCARE JOINT VENTURE NEUTEL SRL

Boston, Massachusetts, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Unitec International, Inc., (OTC Pink: HMNU) ("HMNU"), is a Project Finance, Management & Development Company for Sustainability, Medical, Wellness, and Green Energy, announces strategic Letter of Intent for Exclusive License Agreement for its HMNU Medical Division.

The Company has placed a hold on its Blockchain Property Token, BCPE, due to the dramatic decline in cryptocurrencies over the past four months. BCPE has completed its all the requisite plans for registration and distribution, however the management felt the timing on the release was not feasible for a successful launch.

The Company is and has been focused on its HMNU Medical equipment and healthcare distribution networks in Europe and ultimately in North America and South American. On January 8, 2023, Alessandro Boy the Chief Executive Officer of our joint venture partner, Neutel SRL, https://www.neutel.net/en and https://www.neutel.com , has agreed to join the Board of Directors of Human Unitec international. Our President, Kurt Gaensel, stated the Company is pleased to have Mr. Boy on the Board to assist in the further development of the distribution system of the HMNU Medical products and the deployment of the Hospital waste management technology(s) in the North American and South America markets.

Mr. Boy has led Neutel since 2010 in its Oil & Gas Telemetry and Industrial Waste Disposal Construction; Realization of telemetry system on 240,000 km of pipe between transport and distribution; Realization of telemetry systems for cathodic protection and monitoring of the pressures of for companies such as Snam and Italgas, A2A, Iren Group; Implementation of industrial systems for the disposal of solid hospital waste; Creation of a chain of control over waste management from lane to transformation of the RDF and the realization of telemetry systems for the molecular measurement of mercaptans and tedraidiothiophene in methane gas. Neutel currently is the largest hospital waste management provider in Italy.

About Human Unitec International, Inc.,

Human Unitec International, Inc., is a Project Finance, Management & Development Company engaged in Medical, Wellness, and Green Energy. We are listed on the US OTC Market. (OTC Pink: HMNU).



Human Unitec International, Inc.

551 Warren street, 12075 Hudson, NY, USA

Contact: Telephone (917)8219585

Email: hmnuusa@gmail.com

https://twitter.com/HMNU_1

www.hmnuusa.com

Forward-looking statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Human Unitec International Inc., (HMNU), a startup company, and certain of the plans and objectives of HMNU with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about our strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA and future developments in our organic business. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally as those containing words such as “anticipates”, “assumes”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “should”, “will”, “will likely result”, “forecast”, “outlook”, “projects”, “may” or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These factors include, but are not limited to, domestic and global economic and business conditions, the successful implementation of our strategy and our ability to realize the benefits of this strategy, our ability to develop and market new products, changes in legislation, legal claims, changes in exchange and interest rates, changes in tax rates, pension costs and actuarial assumptions, raw materials and employee costs, our ability to identify and complete successful acquisitions and to integrate those acquisitions into our business, our ability to successfully exit certain businesses or restructure our operations, the rate of technological changes, political, economic and other developments in countries where HMNU operates, industry consolidation and competition. As a result, HMNU actual future results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in such forward-looking statements.