The FLAP data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.86% from 2021-2027.

• The increase in the adoption of cloud-based services in the country is growing the establishment of cloud regions by major cloud service providers such as Google, AWS, Microsoft, Tencent, OVHcloud, IBM, Alibaba, and Oracle.

• Telecom operators Vodafone, EE, Three UK, O2, Telefónica Deutschland, VodafoneZiggo, KPN Mobile, T-Mobile, and Deutsche Telekom are some of the significant operators deploying 5G network services across the FLAP market.

• In addition, in August 2022, the Greater London Authority announced plans to change the application process for data center development to tackle and ease the West London power crisis with better electricity management regulations.

• In terms of artificial intelligence, Cyxtera Technologies, a data center operator, announced plans to use CareAR’s service experience management platform for providing remote hands service at its data centers in London and other locations.



DRIVING FACTORS FOR AREA IN THE MARKET



• Free Trade Zones, Special Economic Zones, and industrial parks majorly attract investment in the FLAP data center market. For instance, the UK government has established a low tax zone at London Gateway that will offer tax incentives, no stamp duties, rebates on construction & machinery, lower tariffs, and lower customs obligations.

• Some of the real estate companies in the FLAP industry are involved in developing the data center campus. For instance, P3 logistics Parks, a European logistics real estate firm, has acquired land to establish a data center campus in Hanau, west of Frankfurt. The campus is constructed in several phases.

• In the FLAP market, Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris and Slough, Chesham, and Dartford are significant locations for facilities development.

• As per the Cushman & Wakefield global data center market comparison 2022 report, the land price in London is around USD 150 per square foot. The higher land cost in London is expected to shift investments to other cities in the industry with lower land prices. For instance, Amsterdam has a lower land price for building facilities in the FLAP data center market, which is USD 38 per square foot.

• Some locations allocate most of the area for developing facilities in the FLAP industry. For instance, the Dutch Data Center Association states that over 70% of the data center floor space is in the Amsterdam region.



DRIVING FACTORS FOR THE POWER CAPACITY IN

THE MARKET



• In terms of renewable energy, in the FLAP market, renewable energy is majorly produced from solar, wind, hydroelectricity & marine & wave energy, and bioenergy. For instance, in April 2022, France’s Government announced a strategy for renewable energy innovation projects as per the government’s France 2030 national investment plan, with an investment of over USD 1 billion.

• Governments across the industry are targeting to reduce carbon emissions. For instance, the Netherlands targets net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

• The cities under the FLAP industry made commitments regarding carbon neutrality. For instance, Frankfurt has committed to converting the energy supply to renewable energy in the entire city by 2050.

• The market also witnessed the commitments made by investors and organizations for procuring renewable energy sources to power the facilities. For instance, In April 2022, Telehouse announced that it aims to net zero carbon emissions by 2026.

• The facilities in the FLAP market also witnessed the power purchase agreement for powering the centers. For instance, Google entered the corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) with Ørsted to provide 50 MW of wind energy for its facility in Germany.



SUPPLY & DEMAND IN THE FLAP DATA CENTER MARKET



• Government support and initiatives are expected to increase the boost the FLAP market. For instance, in February 2022, the UK Government formed a joint venture with Ark Data Centers known as Crown Hosting Data Centres (CHDC) and invested around USD 300 million in hosting services.

• In the FLAP market, several governments support the data centers to overcome the restrictions due to the moratoriums. For instance, according to the New urban master plan to avoid the moratorium, Frankfurt’s planning department developed a new concept to manage the data center construction in Frankfurt for better usage of resources and reducing noise and carbon emissions.

• Several sectors, such as BFSI, healthcare, education, hospitality, government, and transport, have observed data migration to the cloud in the FLAP market. For instance, in May 2022, Google signed an agreement with the Central Dutch government to facilitate multi-cloud adoption by government entities across several departments.

• Some major colocation service providers in the FLAP market are CyrusOne, Digital Realty, Data4, Equinix, EdgeConneX, Global Switch, Serverfarm, Iron Mountain, Telehouse, Colt Data Centre Services, and VIRTUS Data Centres.

• The increased demand for colocation data center facilities in the FLAP market is witnessing investments for new entrants such as CloudHQ, Global Technical Realty (GTR), and Yondr.



