At a CAGR 11.6%, Industrial Robotics Market Size Reach $42.6 Bn By 2030, Reports Insights

As per the research report "Industrial Robotics Market" published by Reports Insights, the market is anticipated to surpass USD 42.6 billion by the year 2030 from the worth of USD 17.7 billion in 2022. Industrial Robotics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, By Type (Articulated, Cartesian, Parallel, SCARA, Cylindrical, Collaborative, And Others), By Application (Material Handling, Pick & Place, Assembling, Welding & Soldering, Painting, Palletizing, Packaging, Cutting & Processing, And Others), By End Use (Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Plastics, Rubber, Chemicals, Aerospace & Defense, Food & Beverages, Metals, And Mining, Among Others), By Region and Segment, Forecast Period 2022 - 2030

Recent Developments

In March 2021, the UK-based firm named ST Robotics introduced the revised product portfolio which comprises the cost-effective industrial robots called ST R18 Delta Robot System. This latest robot is power-driven by ST's K11R robot controller which generates high speeds sufficient enough for the completion of the average 12-inch cycle within mere 500 milliseconds.

The new robotics technology innovation is largely being integrated called collaborative robots or cobots, especially in production plants of consumer goods over conventional industrial robots. These collaborative robots work in close proximity or concurrently with the human operator due to the limits on maximum speed and force generation. Thus, the cobots are also adopted due to the presence of accurate motor current sensing which allows them to stop if encountered by an object or human operator.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 42.6 Billion Forecast Period 2022-2030 CAGR (2022-2030) 11.6% Base Year 2021 Study Timeline 2016-2030 Key Players Yamaha Motor Co., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB, Panasonic Corporation, DENSO CORPORATION, Seiko Epson, FANUC CORPORATION, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp, OMRON CORPORATION, KUKA AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, CMA ROBOTICS, Universal Robots A/S, COMAU, ST ROBOTICS By Type Articulated, Parallel, Cartesian, SCARA, Collaborative, Cylindrical, Others By Application Material Handling, Palletizing, Welding & Soldering, Assembling, Cutting & Processing, Packaging, Painting, Pick & Place, and Others By End Use Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Plastics, Rubber, and Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Metals, and Mining, Others Report Coverage Total Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking and Market Share, Regional Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Business Strategies, and more. By Geography Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key Market Highlights



The global industrial robotics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period (2022-2030) to reach USD 42.6 billion by 2030.

Globally, industrial robotics are divided based on the type: articulated, Cartesian, Parallel, SCARA, cylindrical, collaborative, and others

The market is also segmented as per applications: material handling, pick & place, assembling, welding & soldering, painting, palletizing, packaging, cutting & processing, and others.

In the context of end users, the market is categorized into healthcare & pharmaceuticals, automotive, consumer electronics, plastics, rubber, chemicals, aerospace & defense, food & beverages, metals, and mining, among others.

The market is further geographically divided into five regions: North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Asia Pacific and North America are expected to support industry growth during the forecast period due to the large presence of manufacturing plants with the scope of technology integration like robotics.

Industrial Robotics Market Segmentation Details:

Based on type, the articulated robots segment is anticipated to contribute a prominent share of the expanded market growth. The articulated robots are deployed as legged robots with the presence of rotary joints at robot arms. These robotics are highly deployed for applications in an industrial setting such as material handling, assembly, welding, and machine tending. Thus, the favorable usage in most industrial facilities is anticipated to augment the segment growth during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the material handling segment contributed substantial shares in terms of volume. The robotics are primarily deployed for material handling applications like collision detection, conveyor tracking, and servo-controlled end-of-arm tooling. Thus, the scope of interfacing with equipment like conveyors, containers, guided vehicles, retrieval systems/automated storage, and carousels is projected to support the increased deployment of robotics for material handling.

Based on end-use, the automotive industry accounted for the largest share contribution to the industrial robotics market statistics during the forecast period. These robots are installed for mounting wheels or door panels to the automotive bodies coupled with the chassis assembly, part transfer, and other tasks. Additionally, spot & arc welding, coating, and painting are a few popular examples of suitable tasks which support the increased demand for robotics in this sector.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is estimated to support the market growth in terms of volume. The large presence of the small, medium and large enterprises across the region has shifted the preference in favor of industrial robotics integration into the production plants. Thus, the surged foreign direct investments (FDIs) in this region are expected to bolster the market presence in terms of optimized production capacity and increased return on investments (ROI).

List of Major Industrial Robotics Market Players



The market research report offers the estimation of global and regional revenue growth rates to portray the latest market trends in terms of business strategies, collaborations, and product launches. Furthermore, the report also depicts the competitive landscape in terms of market shares, market ranking analysis, and major development strategies. Mentioned are prominent players which are profiled in the report for getting an overall estimate of the latest market circumstances—

Yamaha Motor Co.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

ABB

Panasonic Corporation

DENSO CORPORATION

Seiko Epson

FANUC CORPORATION

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp

OMRON CORPORATION

KUKA AG

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

CMA ROBOTICS

Universal Robots A/S

COMAU

ST ROBOTICS

Global Industrial Robotics Market Segmentation:

By Type

Articulated

Cartesian

Parallel

SCARA

Collaborative

Cylindrical

Others

By Application

Material Handling

Welding & Soldering

Assembling

Palletizing

Packaging

Painting

Cutting & Processing

Pick & Place

Others

By End Use

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Plastics

Rubber

Chemicals

Food & Beverages

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Metals and Mining

Others

