Proactis SA announcement July 2022

Proactis SA announces results for

the year ended 31 July 2022

Paris – 12 January 2023 – Proactis SA (Euronext: PROAC), a leading provider of comprehensive spend management and business process collaboration solutions, today announced financial information for the year ended 31 July 2022, in accordance with the “European Transparency Obligations Directive” financial disclosure requirements.

Year end ed 31 July 20 22 – Key Results:

The Proactis SA Board of Directors approved the accounts for the year ended 31 July 2022 on 9 January 2023, which have been formally certified by the Auditors.

€ Million



Year ended 31 July 2022



Year ended 31 July 2021



Revenue (*)



14.4



15.0



EBITDA (**)



2.8



3.6



EBITDA as a % of revenue 19% 24% Net Earnings



0.3



(0.5)



Operating Cashflow



2.3



1.8



Cash



0.9



1.0



(*) Revenue has been amended to reflect the impact of the Group Management fees (**) EBITDA: Operating result before depreciation and non-recurring items.

Revenues

Over the year ended 31 July 2022, revenue declined by 5% compared to the year ended 31 July 2021. This is mainly due to the non-renewal of 3rd party solution contracts at the end of contract, or non-renewal of contract in specific non-core product areas. Revenue for FY2021 has been amended to include the Management fees that have been mistakenly netted out of the charges. Revenue split is as follow:

€ Million



Year ended 31 July 2022



Year ended 31 July 2021



Revenue 14.4 15.0 Operating revenue 9.8 11.2 Management fees 4.6 3.9

Goodwill Impairment

Based on the value in use calculations established for the Proactis SA Group, it has not been necessary to recognise an additional impairment.

Profitability

The Company recorded an EBITDA for the year ended 31 July 2022 of €2.8M (€3.6M for the year ended 2021).

Net Earnings were € 0.3M versus year ended 31 July 2021: € (0.5) M.

Cashflow

In the year ended 31 July 2022, the Group‘s operating cash-flow was €2.3M. Capital investment remained strong, at €2.0M, and was focused on the Company’s strategic solution suite; The Business Network. The Group had positive cash balances of €0.9M at 31 July 2022 (31 July 2021: €1.0M).

About Proactis SA (https://www.proactis.com/proactis-sa), a Proactis Company

Proactis SA connects companies by providing business spend management and collaborative business process automation solutions for both goods and services, through The Business Network. Our solutions integrate with any ERP or procurement system, providing our customers with an easy-to-use solution which drives adoption, compliance and savings.

Proactis SA has operations in France, Germany, USA and Manila.

Listed in Compartment C on the Euronext Paris Eurolist.

ISIN: FR0004052561, Euronext: PROAC, Reuters: HBWO.LN, Bloomberg: HBW.FP

Contacts

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 25 55 00

E-mail: investorContact@proactis.com



