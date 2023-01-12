The U.S. walk-behind lawn mowers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.93% during 2022-2027

New York, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Walk-behind Lawn Mowers Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Assessment 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06380032/?utm_source=GNW

These are operated by the user walking behind the mower and directing the equipment.



The demand for walk-behind lawn mowers is propelling due to the development of green acreage, which gets influenced by the weather conditions. The need for lawn mowers surges during summer and spring due to the increased time spent on lawn care activities. Additionally, the growing demand for landscaping services across the sports field and garden areas like golf courses, football stadiums, and public parks fuels the development of the US walk-behind lawn mowers industry. The landscaping industry is propelling in commercial construction activities due to the increasing demand for lawn beautification and other garden activities, which drive the growth of the U.S. walk-behind lawn mower market.



Moreover, increasing government endeavors to expand green acreage are pushing the demand for lawn mowers in the market. Furthermore, the garden equipment industry prospects in many US countries have improved, making it one of the prime regions in the global walk-behind lawn mover market. The US expects to witness one of the most robust residential construction growth, with single-family units being the key growth area. Hence, the above-mentioned residential construction insights will likely influence the demand for walk-behind lawn mowers over the next few years.



IMPACT OF COVID-19



The commotion formed by the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant effect on the demand for lawn mowers from the commercial sector owing to the closure of most commercial facilities, including hotels, resorts, sports arenas (golf courses, football stadiums, and others), and decline in construction activities. However, this decline was affected by the rise in demand from the residential areas. Although sales were comparatively weak during H1 2020, H2 2020 witnessed significant growth in demand for Walk-behind lawn mowers.



MARKET TRENDS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Increasing Adoption of Green Spaces & Green Roofs



• In 2022, the US government signed the project "cities race to zero-emission" the concept of this plan is to achieve net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2050. This project will help to protect the cities in the US region from climatic changes and green-gas emission hazards. These projects usually cover larger land areas and require consistent landscaping services; the U.S. walk-behind lawn mower market expects to witness significant demand during the forecast period.

• Green roofs are an efficient solution, as it helps to cool the environment, insulate infrastructures and buildings, reduce air pollution, and increase biodiversity. Hence, green roof adoption is a significant growth opportunity for walk-behind lawn mower vendors.



Development of Lithium Batteries



• With the rising demand for long-lasting battery life, numerous advancements are constructed in batteries for alternative power capabilities. These measures have significantly improved the productivity and effectiveness of lithium batteries.

• These batteries are light in weight and sustainable. End-users gradually want technology that charges quickly and lasts longer on a single charge.



Growth in Residential and Commercial Construction



• In Q4 2021, home builders in North Texas started the construction of more than 12,800 homes. Also, nearly 30% of the overall landscaping service providers across the country are in the Southern US and expect to witness continuous growth due to the rising demand for lawn care services from the residential sector.

• In Manhattan, 12 million square feet of new office space are expected to be available by 2022. The other major US office construction markets include San Francisco, Washington, Seattle, and Dallas, Texas.



Rising Demand for Home Ownership & Home Improvement



• With rising income levels and increasing standard of living, the demand for single residential ownership is growing. In the US, more than 28% of the total residentials are single-ownership residentials. The rising number of single residentials is helping to expand the residential sector across countries. The increasing demand for single residentials is leading to the challenge of space constraints in large cities, leading to a higher demand for smaller homes with small yard areas. Hence the US walk-behind lawn mowers market is expected to propel in the forecast period.

• The changing lifestyle needs are one of the key factors that drove the demand for home improvements in 2020. Hence, such high expenditure provides significant growth potential to the demand for walk-behind lawn mowers over the next few years.



SEGMENT ANALYSIS



Product Type



Based on product type, the U.S. walk-behind lawn mowers market segments into self-propelled, push mowers, hover mowers, and reel walk-behind lawn mowers. The US self-propelled Walk-behind mower market is the leading segment in terms of revenue due to their low back-breaking and better suitability for lawns and backyards with uneven surfaces and hilly areas.



Segmentation by Product

• Reel or Cylinder Lawn Mowers

• Self-Propelled Lawn Mowers

• Push Lawn Mowers

• Hover Lawn Mowers



Fuel Type



The highest share of gasoline-based walk-behind lawn mowers is attributed to their high power compared to battery-based lawn mowers. Moreover, these walk-behind lawn mowers are suitable for tall, thick, and dense grass and get the mowing job done in a shorter period than other mowers.



Segmentation by Fuel Type

• Manual-powered

• Gasoline-powered

• Propane-powered

• Electric Corded

• Electric Cordless



End-user



The residential segment of walk-behind lawn mowers accounted for the highest revenue share in the US walk-Behind lawn mowers market, ascribed to the growing demand for garden parties and cookouts, thereby boosting the demand for backyard beautification and landscaping in the residential sector.



Segmentation by End-Users

• Residential End-users

• Professional Landscaping Services

• Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas

• Government & Others



Segmentation by Drive Type

• Manual Drive

• AWD (All-wheel Drive)

• FWD (Front-wheel Drive)

• RWD (Rear-wheel Drive)



Segmentation by Start Type

• No Start Required

• Key Start

• Push Start

• Recoil Start (Pull/Manual/Rewind Start)



Segmentation by Blade Type

• Cylinder Blades

• Deck/Standard Blades

• Lifting Blades



Segmentation by Distribution Channel

• Offline

o Dealers & Distributors

o Specialty Stores

o Mass Market Players

• Online

o Online Retailers/Third-Party Sales

o Brands’ Own Websites/Direct Sales



Segmentation by Region

• The U.S.

o South

o West

o Midwest

o Northeast



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The market comprises various vendors, including Deere & Company, Husqvarna Group, KUBOTA Corporation, STIGA, and ARIENS CO. A rise in product expansions and technological advances can lead to exacerbating industry competitiveness further. Top vendors are currently highlighting the adoption of energy-efficient goods owing to the increasing trend of using more non-carbon energy sources. Other vendors are focusing on the innovative market model to generate growth and concentrate on expanding the company’s portfolio.



Key Vendors

• Deere & Company

• Honda

• Husqvarna Group

• Kubota Corporation

• MTD Products

• Robert Bosch

• STIGA Group

• The Toro Company



Other Prominent Vendors

• AL-KO Gardentech

• Ariens Company (AriensCo)

• AS-Motor

• Bad Boy Mowers

• Bobcat Company

• Briggs & Stratton

• Chervon Group

• Cobra

• Einhell Germany AG

• Emak Group

• GENERAC POWER SYSTEMS

• Grey Technology (GTECH)

• Greenworks Tools

• Makita

• Masport

• McLane Reel Mowers

• Metalcraft of Mayville

• Positecgroup

• Snow Joe

• Stanley Black & Decker

• STIHL

• Swisher Inc.

• Techtronic Industries

• Textron Inc.

• Wright Manufacturing

• Yangzhou Weibang Garden



