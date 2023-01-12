The global sleep apnea devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.07% during 2022-2027

New York, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sleep Apnea Devices Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06380020/?utm_source=GNW

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is particularly prevalent in adults with mild to moderate severity (14% in men and 5% in women) and is becoming more common, partly due to the increasing prevalence of obesity worldwide. The global prevalence of OSA is estimated at 1 billion people, and in some countries, the prevalence in the general population is estimated to exceed 50%.

In developed regions such as North America and Europe, sleep apnea devices are already widely held for OSA. The sleep apnea devices market in these regions is witnessing the entry of many new players and start-ups, promising to provide different products that meet customer demand and market trends. The current trend is smart sleep apnea devices, which are being explored by existing and new players in the market.



The increasing prevalence of obesity and other lifestyle diseases in both developed and developing countries and the rising rate of diagnosis of sleep apnea is presenting a larger patient demographic which requires treatment or management of sleep apnea. This, combined with the increasing number of sleep physicians, technicians, and sleep clinics globally, is facilitating the global sleep apnea devices market’s growth.



MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

The Emergence of Artificial Intelligence in Sleep Apnea Treatment



• The convergence of large data sets, increased computing power, and algorithm advances have opened the door to Artificial intelligence (AI) applications across various industries.

• AHI is only a consideration, and the ability to predict side effects and response to treatment is limited. AI offers the opportunity to consider more factors than AHI. AHI provides more information about the severity and OSA endophenotype and can influence treatment choices.

• Artificial intelligence (AI) will pave the way for screening and diagnosing OSA, reduce costly PSG deployment, and streamline the path to effective treatment in the sleep apnea devices market.



Growing Demand and Advancements in Home Sleep Apnea Tests (HSATs)



• In December 2007, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) task force published guidelines for the use of unattended wearable monitors (PM) for the diagnosis of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in adults. In March 2017, considering recent technological advances in the sleep apnea devices market, the AASM revised its guidelines to include home sleep testing (HST) measuring peripheral arterial tonometry (PAT), oximetry, and actigraphy in obstructive sleep.

• Itamar Medical, a leading player in the sleep apnea diagnostics market, offers WatchPat, the market-leading sleep apnea diagnostic device that uses this proprietary PAT technology.

• ResMed launches a three-part "Onesleeptest" service for NightOwl after acquiring the device’s manufacturer Ectosense. The onesleeptest device accurately tracks and delivers results from a certified sleep specialist within 3-5 business days, making it the ideal solution for testing sleep quality from the comfort and safety of their own home during the pandemic.



Technological Advancements in Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Therapy



• CPAP has changed significantly since its inception in 1981. Devices developed decades ago were heavier, noisier, and had limited performance compared to today’s slim, lightweight devices.

• An outstanding innovation is the Automatic Airway Pressure Device (AutoPAP); with AutoPAP, airway pressure begins with light to meet lower pressure needs. When a patient falls asleep, the device automatically adjusts to increase positive airway pressure and keep the respiratory system open. Some CPAP machines in the sleep apnea devices market have the intellectual ability to record the mask on time when the patient breathes into the mask, when the air supply is started and when the mask is removed, and the air stops.

• Another notable feature of CPAP today is its low noise level. In addition to size and weight, the CPAP machine’s ability to deliver 20 cm H2O-filtered air to patients with a slight humping is just as refreshing for doctors, patients, and bed partners. The days of sleeping next to mechanically generated hurricanes are over; thanks to a lightweight blower, it is well insulated with CPAP machines.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

PRODUCTS INSIGHTS



The therapeutic devices segment accounts for the highest share of 73.98% in the global sleep apnea devices market by products segment. The therapeutics device segment comprises positive airway pressure (PAP) devices, oral appliances, adaptive servo-ventilators, implants, airway clearance systems, oxygen therapy devices, & accessories. The prevalence of OSA is increasing significantly in developed and developing countries. The prevalence of OSA is rising due to the exponentially growing potential risk factors such as obesity, the aging population, smoking, a sedentary lifestyle, etc. Positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy is a common term used for all sleep apnea treatments that use compressed air flow to support the airways during sleep. The PAP machines continuously witness technological advancements; for instance, these devices combine the variable positive air pressure (VPAP), a relatively new technology, with the automatic adjustments of classic BiPAP therapy’s dual-level pressure settings.



The global sleep apnea devices market by facial interfaces was valued at USD 916.7 million in 2021. Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) masks and headgear are available in various styles and sizes to help treat sleep apnea. Because everyone’s needs, preferences, and face shapes are different, patients may need to try different mask styles before finding the one that works best for them. A mask is used to direct air through the therapy device. Most masks have built-in vents to expel exhaled air.



Segmentation by Product:

• Therapeutic Devices

• Facial Interfaces

• Diagnostics Devices



AGE GROUP INSIGHTS



The global sleep apnea devices market by age group is segmented into between 41 & 60 years, 61 years & above, and below 40 years. Between 41 & 60 years accounted for a larger share, 51.06% in the global market. The 41-60 years of the age group of people are the working adult population facing daily issues from the workplace to the home. The major risk factors for developing OSA and its related symptoms, like snoring in this age group, are work-related stress, alcohol consumption, chronic smoking, and obesity.



Segmentation by Age Group:

• Between 41 & 60 Years

• 61 Years & Above

• Below 40 Years



GENDER INSIGHTS



The male segment accounted for the highest share of 60.50% in the global sleep apnea devices market by gender segment. OSA is the usual sleep-related breathing disorder, and it is most common in older males. In North America, the estimated prevalence is about 15-30% in males. Most patients with OSA complain of daytime sleepiness or report loud snoring, wheezing, choking, sniffling, or cessation of breathing while their bed partner sleeps. These symptoms are often identified during assessment for another condition, wellness maintenance, or preoperative screening. Women report greater reporting of OSA symptoms for their bed partners. Obesity is a significant risk factor for sleep apnea, and most OSA patients are overweight. Men are more likely than women to increase AHI for a given weight gain, regardless of baseline weight, waist size, age, or race. The global male sleep apnea devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.30% during the forecast period.



Segmentation by Gender:

• Males

• Females



END-USER INSIGHTS



Among all end-users, the sleep clinics/labs segment accounted for the highest share of 39.14% in the global sleep apnea devices market. With the increasing prevalence of sleep disorders, the requirement for sleep labs is also rising. Accurate diagnosis is essential for the determination of sleeping disorders. Because of higher medical accuracy, polysomnography (PSG) is the most preferred technology for diagnosis.



With the increasing incidences of sleeping disorders, the demand for sleep facilities and clinics equipped with technologically advanced PSGs is increasing. Nearly 3,500 sleep labs or clinics have been established across the US since they began in the 1970s. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine has accredited about 1,400 of these facilities. The need for these facilities is supported by research; recent findings relate sleep disturbances to an increased risk of heart attack, stroke, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, metabolic disorders, and other illnesses.



Segmentation by End-User:

• Sleep Clinics/Labs

• Home Healthcare Settings

• Hospitals

• Others



GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS



The global sleep apnea devices market is categorized into regions of North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America dominated the global market and accounted for a revenue share of 40.43%. The region’s market growth depends on various factors, including a high prevalence of sleep disorders, a decrease in sleep patterns, lifestyle changes, and the presence of various vendors, including key players, start-ups, and sleep-based companies. The region has witnessed a high prevalence of OSA; for instance, the prevalence of OSA in North America is nearly 15 to 30% in men and 10 to 15% in women. The presence of sleep apnea device manufacturers boosts the region’s market share, making it more significant than any other region globally.



Europe’s sleep apnea devices market was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2021. In Europe, the market is driven by the growing use of technology to manage sleep disorders. Technology, such as PAP devices, innovative OAT devices, and diagnostics devices, is getting traction in the European market. APAC proves to be the region with the fastest growth rate among other regions. It is expected to continue its growth during the forecast period and affect the global sleep apnea devices market with its power to manufacture large-scale products. China, Japan, and India are the leading countries in the APAC sleep apnea device, where China is dominating the sleep apnea devices market with its innovative solutions.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o UK

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Turkey



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



The global sleep apnea devices market is highly diversified, with several global and local players offering a diverse range of sleep apnea devices such as PAP devices, oral devices, implants, and other devices. The global players focus on developing innovative products and expanding their product portfolio to remain competitive. They are investing extensively in R&D and product development activities to expand their product portfolio. Manufacturers in the global sleep apnea devices market, such as ResMed, Koninklijke Philips N.V, BMC Medical Natus Medical, Itamar Medical, inspire medical system, Compumedics, and Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, are continuously focusing on product development and offering sophisticated sleep apnea device with new technology to increase their industry presence.



Key Company Profiles

• Nihon Kohden Corporation

• BMC Medical

• Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

• SomnoMed

• Glidewell

• ResMed

• Koninklijke Philips N.V

• Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

• Compumedics Limited

• Inspire Medical Systems

• Natus Medical

• Itamar Medical



Other Prominent Vendors

• Apex Medical

• Cadwell Industries

• SOMNOmedics

• Cleveland Medical Devices

• ProSomnus Sleep Technologies

• MEDITAS

• White Dental Healthcare

• Oventus

• Tomed

• Signifier Medical Technologies

• ApneaMed

• Nyxoah

• Vivos Therapeutics

• Somnowell

• RemSleep Holdings

• Siesta Medical

• Horizon Prime

• Nox Medical

• Onera Health

• LivaNova

• ZOLL Medical

• BRAEBON Medical

• Invacare

• Breas Medical



Recent Advancements In The Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market



• In April 2022, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare announced the launch of the F&P Evora Full in the US, a compact full-face mask for OSA.

• In June 2021, Oventus Medical signed a partnership agreement with Aeroflow Healthcare to bring Oventus’ OSA treatment solutions, including O2Vent Optima, directly to consumers through US sleep clinics.

• In August 2021, ResMed launched a new PAP device in the US sleep apnea devices market to help hundreds of millions of people with sleep apnea.

• In February 2021, Oventus Medical launched 02Vent Optima, a customizable oral appliance therapy device that offers an alternative to CPAP therapy through GoPAPfree in the US.

• In December 2021, ZOLL Medical Corporation, a subsidiary of Asahi Kasei that manufactures medical devices and related software solutions, announced the acquisition of Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical device and digital health company that provides home testing services.



