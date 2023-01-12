Peroxyacetic Acid Market Size to Reach USD 1501.7 Million by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Peroxyacetic Acid market was estimated at around 720.6 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of nearly 7.6% during 2022-2030. The market is projected to reach approximately USD 1501.7 Million by 2030.

Key industries like water treatment, food & beverage, and healthcare are likely to use peroxyacetic acid (PAA) more frequently as a sanitizer, disinfectant, and bleaching agent. Important businesses are attempting to expand their presence in emerging nations by leveraging resources like R&D and sourcing networks. Additionally, private businesses are attempting to expand the use of peracetic acid in applications like water treatment with the assistance of governmental organizations. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of the United States and Solvay S.A. have a contract for testing the use of PAA for water treatment. A study of the economics and commercial viability of PAA for water treatment applications was also included in the agreement. Because it can accomplish bacterial inactivation at a lower cost than conventional disinfection technologies, it has been attracting a lot of attention.



For many years, peroxyacetic acid has been employed in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and medical industries. Since it has a larger oxidation potential than other disinfectants, it is utilised in the treatment of wastewater and water.



Growth Factors



The market is expanding primarily as a result of rising peracetic acid demand from the water treatment sector. The industry is expanding because of rising water shortage issues and rising demand for drinking water brought on by a growing population. The need for clean, treated water is increasing due to global industrialization. The peracetic acid market is anticipated to rise as a result of the explosive growth of the paper, textile, and other manufacturing industries in both established and emerging regions.



Additionally, peracetic acid is more in demand globally due to rising environmental consciousness. The market is once again expanding due to the rising demand for items used in the medical industry to sterilise surgical instruments and other medical devices. The bull market is once again being driven by rising government expenditure in the healthcare sector and growing interest in infection control. In addition, the market's expansion is still being driven by rising health and hygiene awareness.



Segmental Overview



The market for Peroxyacetic Acid market is segmented into the product, and application. The antibacterial qualities of PAA make it a well-liked, dependable biocidal disinfectant in residential, commercial, and agricultural contexts. The food and protein sectors frequently utilise the antibacterial peracetic acid (PAA).



It has numerous industrial uses, including water treatment because it can stop the growth of pathogenic organisms and the creation of biofilms. Owing to technological advancements and innovations are concentrated on enhancing drinking water quality and decreasing wastewater discharge in the water treatment industry, this sector accounts for a sizable portion of the market. The usage of traditional water and wastewater treatment methods is growing as a result of the depletion of water resources, and the peracetic acid industry will experience fast industrialization.



PAA has many uses in the purification of water. Governmental organizations like the EPA prefer it since it does not breakdown into environmentally damaging byproducts. Additionally, it is more affordable and effective than alternative solutions like sodium hypochlorite. Over the next years, all of these variables are anticipated to increase demand for water applications.



Regional Overview



Based on regions, European countries held the greatest market shares for peroxyacetic acid, accounting for 30% of the total market. Due to the rising demand for peracetic acid products from end-use sectors like water treatment, food, and healthcare, the Asia-Pacific region represents a sizable portion of the market. Due to the cheap labour and easy access to raw materials, the Asia Pacific market is growing, which will accelerate the market expansion for peracetic acid.



Report Scope



Base Year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue estimation and forecast, company profile, competitive landscape, growth factors, and recent trends Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Market Size(unit) USD Million Peroxyacetic Acid Market CAGR 7.6% Segments Covered By Product

By Application



List of the prominent players in the Global Peroxyacetic Acid market:



• Solvay S.A.

• Ecolab Inc.

• Enviro Tech Chemical Services

• Peroxychem

• Evonik Industries

• Christeyns

• FMC Corporation

• Airedale Chemical Company

• Aditya Birla Chemicals

• Diversey Inc.

• Seitz Gmbh

• Others

The global Peroxyacetic Acid market is segmented as follows:



By Product



• Disinfectant

• Sanitizer

• Sterilant



By Application



• Healthcare Industry

• Water Treatment Industry

• Food Industry

• Pulp & Paper Industry

• Chemical Processing

• Agricultural

• Others

By Region/Geography



• North America



o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico



• Europe



o France

o The UK

o Spain

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific



• The Middle East & Africa



o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Egypt

o Kuwait

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa



• Latin America



o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America



