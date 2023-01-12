The global fertility supplements market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.68% during 2022-2027

New York, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fertility Supplements Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06380017/?utm_source=GNW

Factors like growing awareness regarding fertility health, increasing advanced maternal age population (women) in developed and emerging markets, rapidly increasing population of infertile couples worldwide, and awareness of infertility issues among the global adult population are boosting the fertility supplements market.



The fertility supplements are chemically manufactured solutions that improve fertility levels in men and women. Fertility supplements contain vitamins, minerals, hormones, antioxidants, and other ingredients that can boost fertility. In recent years, fertility supplements containing plant-derived ingredients have been in high demand. For men, fertility supplements help to increase sperm motility, count, and testosterone level. On another side for women, fertility supplements help to elevate the estrogen level and improve the menstrual cycle. Fertility supplements deliver significant benefits for improving the fertility level, such as it helps to build hormones that further support reproductive procedures, positively influencing the fertility supplements market growth.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advancement, Research, And Credibility In Fertility Supplements Propel Interest In A Dynamic Array Of Fertility Supplements



• Fertility supplements market players are launching synergistic fertility blend brands and pushing for industry expansion from single-ingredients products. Some clinical trial studies reveal which fertility ingredients are the best validated, which expected the fertility industry to offer and deliver significant opportunities for credible product brands. Natural fertility supplement solutions reduced the risk of side effects, one of the significant factors that recently drove the demand for natural/plant-derived fertility supplements.



Globally, The Increasing Infertility Prevalence Drive The High Development In Fertility Care.



• Across the world, millions of couples suffer from this concern and demand for fertility treatments. Due to rising infertility prevalence, the demand for care also significantly increased. In developing countries, the significant prevalence of infertility drives high market growth; for instance, India is one of the rapidly growing markets for fertility supplements. The presence of industry players and a high patient demography pool gives market expansion access and fuels the fertility supplements market growth in the region.

• Government support and public initiatives to increase awareness regarding the advancement in fertility supplements also play a significant role in the industry. The changing lifestyle of people and delayed pregnancies is a major factor that requires fertility care and support. The increasing prevalence of adolescent pregnancy globally and the increasing consequences of conceiving at an advanced maternal age also support the demand for fertility support solutions.



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

INSIGHTS BY FORM



The global fertility supplements market by form is segmented into natural and synthetic & blends. In 2021, the natural segment accounted for a 56.62% share of the global supplements market. Recently, the natural supplement products such as plant-derived solutions have been highly demanded by customers. Due to the increasing attention towards natural fertility care, there is a significant demand for natural ingredient-based fertility supplements by people. Further, the trend towards natural healthcare solutions and the rising research and studies on the effectiveness of plant-derived solutions on fertility health is increasing and gaining the attention of researchers and professionals. Such factors drive significant growth opportunities for the market. The global fertility supplements market by natural form segment is growing at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period.



The synthetic & blend segment accounted for a 43.38% share of the global fertility supplements market. Synthetic fertility supplement products are manufactured through zinc, folic acid, vitamin C & Vitamin B6, Myo-inositol, CoQ10, and others. Zinc is a majorly adopted synthetic ingredient used in male fertility supplement solutions. It is one of the most addressed and abundant trace elements in human beings that is not stored in the body and demand regular dietary intake. The physiological role of zinc in men’s health is to improve the quality of sperm, germination, and fertilization.



Segmentation by Form

• Natural

• Synthetic & Blend



INSIGHTS BY TYPE



In 2021, the capsule segment accounted for a market share of 45.87% in the global fertility supplements market. Fertility supplements are available in various forms, in which the capsule segment accounted higher industry share and shows dominance over the other product segment. Fertility supplements are a mixture of various ingredients that require stability after the packaging. Alternatively, capsules are easy to swallow for patients and fill for manufacturers. Hard gelatin capsules and soft gelatin capsules are two types of capsule forms used to fill fertility supplements.

Behind the capsule segment, the tablet segment accounted for 26.97% industry share. It is expected to grow with a 7.39% CAGR from 2021 to 2027. The tablets are somewhat working like capsules. It’s the most common type of pill that is safe, inexpensive, and effective for oral medications. Fertility supplements are primely available for oral dosage, giving high demand for tablet form in the fertility supplement solution.



Segmentation by Type

• Capsule

• Tablet

• Soft Gel

• Powder

• Liquid



INSIGHTS BY GENDER



The global fertility supplements market by gender is segmented into men and women. In 2021, the women segment accounted for 63.77% of the global fertility supplements market share. According to National Center for Health Statistics, many women experience fertility issues over their reproductive years. In the US, the prevalence of impaired fecundity problems, such as getting pregnant and carrying a pregnancy to term, is around 12.1% in 2021. Further, the rapid decline in the fertility rate in women due to hormonal disorders and other reproductive system disorders, such as failure to ovulate, endometriosis, implantation failure, and uterine fibroids, are key growth drivers for industry growth.



Segmentation by Gender

• Women

• Men



INSIGHTS BY PURCHASE CHANNEL



The over-the-counter (OTC) segment accounted for a 67.51% share of the global fertility supplements market and dominated the prescription segment. Globally, millions of people suffer from infertility issues and looking for convenient and cost-effective treatments, and fertility supplements are one of the leading care solutions. Fertility supplements are cost-effective and available on OTC channels, giving easy access rather than consulting by professionals and physicians. The increasing awareness and knowledge in developed countries about self-medication for fertility care push the significant population towards OTC channels that drive segmental growth.



Segmentation by Purchase Channels

• Over-the-counter (OTC)

• Prescription



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Europe is a highly dominating global fertility supplements market region, valued at USD 610.79 million in 2021. Due to the higher awareness level about fertility care and fertility supplements, high expenditure and acceptance of fertility-boosting solutions are expected to fuel the region’s market growth. In addition, the increasing infertility prevalence, changing lifestyle, delayed pregnancy, and increasing maternal age are some factors that led to the increasing infertility issues that drive the high demand for fertility care and accelerate the industry growth. In 2021, Italy accounted for 21.70% of the higher industry share and stood as the leading country in Europe. The significant industry growth contributing factors addressed in Italy are the significant development and higher acceptance of fertility care services.



The fertility supplements market in North America is expected to reach USD 14.63 million by 2027. The region is a developed industry for fertility supplements due to the higher knowledge & acceptance of fertility care solutions. The government initiatives for fertility care in the region, the new products launched by the leading industry players, and the decline in fertility rate and birth rate are the factors that significantly drive the industry growth. The increasing prevalence of infertility drives the demand for fertility supplement solutions.



APAC is one of the emerging and rapidly growing markets due to the higher patient population. The increasing prevalence of infertility and the decline in birth rate pushed people to fertility supplements as primary care. In APAC, China and India are growing countries for fertility supplements. The presence of a high number of emerging industry players and new start-ups is delivering new products that will drive industry growth.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o Italy

o Spain

o France

o UK

• APAC

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o UAE



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



The global fertility supplements market has been rapidly growing in recent years due to the rise in the prevalence of infertility among men and women. The industry includes leading, emerging, and start-up companies are trying to achieve significant growth in various ways. Several global and regional players in the fertility supplements market offer various fertility supplements in natural, synthetic, and blended ingredients. Further, the launch of new start-ups and product launches influence competitiveness in the industry. Most vendors are increasingly focused on marketing and extending their product portfolio to gain a competitive edge over other industry players. Rapid fertility supplement advances in the industry have significantly impacted the products’ growth.



Recent Product Launches In The Global Fertility Supplements Market



• In 2022, Wellbeing Nutrition Indian, the fastest-growing plant-based nutrition company, is anticipated to launch a “SLOW” nutraceutical product portfolio.

• Nua fertility is one of the world-class fertility brands focused on innovation and delivery of world-class fertility products. In 2020, the company launched the fertility supplement “NuaBiome’ for women.

• In 2020, CaDi, the well-known company for customized nutraceutical programs, launched the powerful personalized fertility supplement Lycofertilic -DHA Omega 3.



Key Vendors

• Coast Science

• Exeltis USA

• Fairhaven Health

• LENUS Pharma GesmbH

• Vitabiotics Ltd.



Other Prominent Vendors

• AdvaCare Pharma

• Bayer Ag

• Beli

• CaDi- Cambridge Diagnostic Imaging

• Carlson Labs

• DCMG Laboratories

• Elan Healthcare

• Eu Natural

• Fermenta Biotech

• FullWell

• Hera (HeraNow)

• iNova Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd.

• Laboratorios Fertypharm S.L.

• Life Extension

• Nestlé

• Nature’s Craft

• Nutra Business

• Nua Fertility

• Ocean Healthcare

• Orthomol

• Ovaterra

• Pragati Biocare Pvt. Ltd.

• Premama

• Puritan’s Pride

• Ritual

• Renova Nutrition

• Supplemena

• Seeking Health

• TTK

• Thorne

• Wellbeing Nutrition

• Zenith Nutrition



