The Global Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market to Surge at CAGR of ~5% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The urinary tract obstruction treatment devices market is growing due to an increase in the prevalence of urological disorders such as bladder cancer, benign prostatic hyperplasia, urolithiasis, and nephrolithiasis. Innovation in product design, the increasing geriatric population, and an increase in the number of surgical procedures are all contributing to the growth of the urinary tract obstruction treatment devices market.

DelveInsight’s Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading urinary tract obstruction treatment devices companies’ market shares, challenges, urinary tract obstruction treatment devices market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key urinary tract obstruction treatment devices companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global urinary tract obstruction treatment devices market during the forecast period.

Notable urinary tract obstruction treatment devices companies such as B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Teleflex Incorporated, Olympus, Dornier Medtech, EMS Urology, Advin Health Care, Inceler Medikal Co. Ltd., STORZ MEDICAL AG, Shockwave Medical Inc., ACE Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd., Walz Elektronik GmbH, Applied Medical Resources Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Stryker, Urocare Products, Inc., J and M Urinary Catheters LLC, Rocamed, and several others are currently operating in the urinary tract obstruction treatment devices market.

and several others are currently operating in the urinary tract obstruction treatment devices market. In December 2022, Minze Health announced a €3.9M investment from White Fund, Capricorn Partners, and PMV to scale its digital health solutions for the treatment of urinary tract problems.

announced a €3.9M investment from White Fund, Capricorn Partners, and PMV to scale its digital health solutions for the treatment of urinary tract problems. In October 2022, Teleflex Incorporated , a leading global provider of medical technologies, announced that new data published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Endourology show that the UroLift® System’s minimally invasive Prostatic Urethral Lift (PUL) procedure yields consistent safety, effectiveness, and patient experience outcomes for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) with and without obstructive median lobes.

, a leading global provider of medical technologies, announced that new data published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Endourology show that the UroLift® System’s minimally invasive Prostatic Urethral Lift (PUL) procedure yields consistent safety, effectiveness, and patient experience outcomes for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) with and without obstructive median lobes. In March 2021, Boston Scientific acquired Lumenis in a $1.07 billion deal. With this acquisition, Boston Scientific has strengthened its product portfolio for Lithotripsy devices. This will further add to the growth of the Global Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices market.

acquired Lumenis in a $1.07 billion deal. With this acquisition, Boston Scientific has strengthened its product portfolio for Lithotripsy devices. This will further add to the growth of the Global Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices market. In March 2021, Dornier MedTech GmbH became the world’s first integrated urology company to be certified by the European Union’s Medical Device Regulation (MDR). Dornier achieved the certification for its Class IIb products: Dornier Delta® III, one of the most powerful lithotripters that utilize Dornier’s Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) technology; and the Dornier UIMS™, a state-of-the-art information management software providing enhanced imaging and efficiency to support clinicians in treating kidney stones.

Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Overview

Ureteral obstruction, also known as urinary tract obstruction, is a complete or partial blockage of the urinary tract. Urine may reflux backward into the kidneys because of ureteral obstruction. Ureteral obstruction is curable, but if not treated, it can result in kidney function loss, sepsis, and death. Kidney stones and urinary tract infections are also serious consequences. Mild symptoms of partial blockage include pain on one side, abnormal urine flow, and frequent, acute stinging pain, among other things. Urinary tract obstruction treatment devices are used to treat obstructions in the urine’s path from the kidney to the urethra.





Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market Insights

North America accounted for the largest share of the global urinary tract obstruction treatment devices market in 2021 out of all regions, and it is anticipated to dominate in the future. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of urological disorders such as bladder and prostate cancers, urolithiasis, or nephrolithiasis, among others, as well as the increased risk of end-stage renal failure in the population, as well as rising product approvals, are expected to aid in the growth of the North American urinary tract obstruction treatment devices market.

Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market Dynamics

The urinary tract obstruction treatment devices market is experiencing increased product demand for a variety of reasons. The key factor is the increasing prevalence of urological disorders such as bladder cancer, benign prostatic hyperplasia, urolithiasis, and nephrolithiasis around the world. Furthermore, an increase in a sedentary lifestyle, such as excessive alcohol consumption and less water consumption, can lead to the development of kidney stones. Moreover, the rising prevalence of obesity among the population, which is a higher risk factor for the development of renal calculi due to sedentary lifestyles, such as poor dietary habits and a lack of physical activity, will contribute to the growth of the urinary tract obstruction treatment devices market.

However, certain factors, such as the high cost of devices and adverse events, may be limiting factors for the growth of the urinary tract obstruction treatment devices market.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a significant decrease in emergency department visits. Furthermore, there was a delay in outpatient clinic appointments, necessitating the use of virtual or telephone clinics. These changes resulted in a significant backlog in treatment due to a lack of in-hospital beds, anesthesia or procedural slots, and healthcare professionals, negatively impacting the global urinary tract obstruction treatment devices market.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market CAGR ~5% Key Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Companies B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Teleflex Incorporated, Olympus, Dornier Medtech, EMS Urology, Advin Health Care, Inceler Medikal Co. Ltd., STORZ MEDICAL AG, Shockwave Medical Inc., ACE Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd., Walz Elektronik GmbH, Applied Medical Resources Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Stryker, Urocare Products, Inc., J and M Urinary Catheters LLC, Rocamed, among others

Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market Assessment

Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market Segmentation Market Segmentation By Product: Urinary Catheters (Indwelling/Foley Catheters, Intermittent Catheters, External Catheters), Urinary Stents, Shock Wave Lithotripters (Intracorporeal, Extracorporeal), Ureteroscopes (Semi-Rigid, Flexible), Resectoscopes, Stone Retrieval Devices, Laser Therapy Systems, Others Market Segmentation By Indication: Cancers, Stones, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), Hydronephrosis, Others Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market 7 Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

