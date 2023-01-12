Group Management Services, Inc. Announces Independent Joint Venture

RICHFIELD, Ohio, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Group Management Services, Inc. (GMS), a professional employer organization headquartered in Richfield, Ohio, today announced the successful completion of its independent joint venture (JV) agreement with CogNet to co-manage a newly formed company, InSource. The company will operate out of Chennai, India, and will be managed by current GMS employees and leadership.

GMS and CogNet have created this JV to supplement the current GMS workforce by streamlining current processes, increasing efficiencies, and reducing state-side resources. In turn, GMS can focus on high-value activities and deliver even more of a hands-on approach for its clients.

Mike Kahoe, President and Founder of GMS, reflected, "While I was in India back in August, I was able to spend time with our associates. They are an amazing group of people. I was impressed with their strong work ethic, professionalism, and pride they have in their work. Their ability to complete projects in a timely manner will help us scale the business as we continue to grow. The nine-and-a-half-hour time change and different holiday schedules complement our ability to service our customers in a timely manner."

"GMS has been a valued client of CogNet, and we are very excited to enter a new phase of our relationship through the InSource strategic partnership. We mutually agreed that their rapid organic and acquisition growth could best be served through an independent co-managed facility that would provide a deeper integration of their CogNet service team and GMS' operations. We look forward to expanding our support of their strategic objectives, and the tremendous value this will create for both companies," said CogNet CEO John Sansoucie.

About Group Management Services: Group Management Services is headquartered in Richfield, Ohio, and represents more than 2,500 companies with over 45,000 worksite employees. There are currently 21 offices located throughout the United States. Businesses can rely on our expertise with payroll, human resources, risk management, and benefits.

About CogNet: CogNet is a Business Process Outsourcing firm that provides broad solutions to the HR Outsourcing industry. Our deep expertise in process and technology allows us to rapidly deliver value to clients. CogNet's global service center is located in Chennai, India, with U.S. headquarters in Orlando, Florida.

