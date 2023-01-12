BPM expands Southern California presence via combination with O&S CPAs and Business Advisors

LONG BEACH, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BPM LL P , one of the 40 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country, has expanded its footprint in Southern California, adding a second Long Beach office through a combination with O&S CPAs and Business Advisors, effective January 1.



“BPM and O&S share a mutual commitment to offering clients a blend of expertise and personal service, and the Firm strongly aligns with BPM’s culture, summarized best by our brand promise, ‘Because People Matter,’” said BPM CEO Jim Wallace. “We are excited to welcome the O&S team. This strategic combination will deepen and expand our relationships in the Long Beach community as we establish BPM as the premier firm across the Southern California region.”

For more than 25 years, O&S has served clients in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. O&S has earned recognition for its excellence in providing clients with tax, accounting, advisory and forensic accounting services, specializing in assisting closely held businesses and nonprofits. This combination will deliver BPM’s global reach and the variety and depth of knowledge of its 1000-plus colleagues to the O&S clients.

“Through this combination, we will be able to offer expanded opportunities and services to our clients and team members, on top of gaining access to BPM’s impressive resources and elite teams of professionals,” added Cynthia (Cindy) Schoelen, Managing Partner at O&S. “Like the team at O&S, BPM is a mission-driven firm focused on helping people and organizations be successful in work and life. We are excited to combine with BPM to deliver exceptional experiences for our clients through delivering diverse perspectives, expansive expertise and progressive solutions throughout the region.”

This is the third strategic combination by BPM over the past six months, following recent combinations in Santa Rosa, Calif. and Sacramento, Calif. Since 2020, BPM has also expanded in Southern California through combinations in Orange County, Long Beach and Santa Monica.

“BPM and O&S share a mutual commitment to offering clients expertise with personal service,” said BPM South Coast Partner-in-Charge David Jorgensen. “We are driven by innovation, excellence and integrity. This business combination expands our footprint in Southern California. It adds to the breadth and depth of resources we can offer our clients in assisting them to achieve their personal and business goals.”

O&S CPAs and Business Advisors will rebrand under the BPM name. BPM’s growing Long Beach offices are complemented by 15 locations across California, Oregon, Washington and India, with specialized professionals strategically located across the globe.

About BPM

BPM LLP is one the 40 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the United States with a global team of over 1,000 colleagues. A certified B-Corp organization, the Firm works with clients in the agribusiness, consumer business, financial and professional services, life science, nonprofit, wine and craft beverage, real estate and technology industries. BPM’s diverse perspectives, expansive expertise, and progressive solutions come together to create exceptional experiences for individuals and businesses around the world. To learn more, visit our website.

