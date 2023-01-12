The Global Cosmetic Oil Market is forecast to grow by $1867.37 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.08% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cosmetic Oil Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190073/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the cosmetic oil market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for natural and organic cosmetics, increasing prominence of private-label brands, and aesthetic and health benefits offered by cosmetic oils.



The cosmetic oil market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Source

• Vegetable oil

• Mineral oil



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of bio-oil as one of the prime reasons driving the cosmetic oil market growth during the next few years. Also, clean labeling of cosmetic oils and rising demand for aromatherapy will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cosmetic oil market covers the following areas:

• Cosmetic oil market sizing

• Cosmetic oil market forecast

• Cosmetic oil market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cosmetic oil market vendors that include AETHOS Essential Oils, AMOREPACIFIC Group Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Bramble Berry Inc., CHANEL Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Farsali, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Khadi Natural, L Brands Inc., LG Corp., LOreal SA, Sanghvi Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Sophim, The Body Shop International Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., Uncle Harrys Natural Products, and Unilever PLC. Also, the cosmetic oil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

