The Global Diagnostic Imaging Market is forecast to grow by $8694.87 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.93% during the forecast period

Our report on the diagnostic imaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, technological advancements and upgrades in diagnostic imaging modalities, and the growing number of M&A activities.



The diagnostic imaging market is segmented as below:

By Product

• X-ray

• Ultrasound

• Magnetic resonance imaging

• Computed tomography

• Others



By End-user

• Hospitals and clinics

• Diagnostic centers

• Research laboratories and institutes

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the integration of ai with diagnostic imaging as one of the prime reasons driving the diagnostic imaging market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing number of partnerships and collaborations and emergence of blockchain technology and the growing demand for cloud computing in diagnostic imaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the diagnostic imaging market covers the following areas:

• Diagnostic imaging market sizing

• Diagnostic imaging market forecast

• Diagnostic imaging market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading diagnostic imaging market vendors that include Agfa Gevaert NV, Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., BCL XRay Canada Inc., Carestream Health Inc., CurveBeam AI Ltd., Esaote Spa, Fujifilm Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Mediso Ltd., Neusoft Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Planmeca Oy, Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens AG, SternMed GmbH, and Thales Group.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

