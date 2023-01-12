ATAX Tax Preparation Service Named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 ®

Virginia Beach, VA, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATAX Tax Preparation & Business Services, a top retail income tax preparation franchise company, has been named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s 44th Annual Franchise 500. The Franchise 500 is the most respected and sought after guide to the world’s top franchise organizations. ATAX Tax Service has been ranked several times on the Franchise 500.

The Franchise 500 surveys and researches the listings based on five areas of the franchise system. The first is cost and fees. The second is size and growth. Also considered is support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Approximately 1,500 franchise systems submitted surveys that compile the rankings. ATAX is ranked #466.

According to Entrepreneur “The 44th Annual Franchise 500 ranking shines a light on the unique challenges that have shaped the franchise industry over the last year—and how franchisors have adapted and evolved to meet them.” Franchise development activity has been strong over the last year and is anticipated to surge in 2023 as people are searching for financial stability and flexibility.

According to Alberto Ortiz, CEO and President of ATAX, “We are very honored to be ranked on the Franchise 500 for 2023. We have added over twenty new single units in the past year as will as several Area Development deals that will give us the ability to grow faster and add another layer of support to our franchisees.” Ortiz also said, “Our franchise is a community first organization, which means we leverage our business to serve the local communities we serve. We provide first class training and support as well as a unique marketing structure that ensures we gain instant brand recognition in every area we locate a new office.”

About ATAX

ATAX Tax Service (atax.com) is a full-service, national tax preparation and business services organization. We serve clients in both English and Spanish. We offer many services to help customers with personal and business finances. This includes personal taxes, business taxes, bookkeeping, payroll, and incorporation services. Whether you need help untangling your personal finances or are simply overwhelmed in managing your business’ accounting needs, ATAX would love to help you.

ATAX is a member of the Loyalty Brands (www.loyaltybrands.com) family of businesses and personal services designed to work together to help businesses and customers to prosper over the long term.