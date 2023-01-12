The Global Ride Sharing Market is forecast to grow by $86.33 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.45% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ride Sharing Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191404/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the ride sharing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in vehicle ownership cost, increasing traffic congestion, and advances in navigation technologies.



The ride sharing market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Individual

• Business



By Type

• Car

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of autonomous ride sharing as one of the prime reasons driving the ride sharing market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising adoption of dockless bike sharing services and increasing focus on health and fitness will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the ride sharing market covers the following areas:

• Ride sharing market sizing

• Ride sharing market forecast

• Ride sharing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ride sharing market vendors that include ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Avis Budget Group Inc, Bolt Technology OU, Cabify Espana SL, Comuto SA, Curb Mobility LLC, DENSO Corp., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Grab Holdings Ltd., GT Gettaxi UK Ltd., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Ibibo Group Pvt. Ltd., iDisha Info Labs Pvt. Ltd., Lyft Inc, My Taxi Indi, PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk, Share Now GmbH, Uber Technologies Inc, Via Transportation Inc., and TomTom International BV. Also, the ride sharing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



