Packaging Automation Solution Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 155 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR

Rockville, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global packaging automation solution market is set to reach US$ 155 billion by 2033, expanding at 7.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.



Packaging is usually carried out at the end of the line and consists of arranging and protecting products for storage and transportation. Various technologies are used to make this process more effective and quicker. Packaging automation is the technique of packaging a product without any human intervention. Packaging automation can be as simple as a single piece of machinery to as complex as a standard process or a full packaging line. They can range from fully automated packing lines that pack, stack, and unitize entire pallets of products to something as simple as automatically producing and packing cartons.

The global packaging automation solutions market is predicted to develop at a substantial rate owing to the increasing usage of advanced packaging technologies throughout various end-user industries in order to reduce labor costs and boost productivity. Moreover, the global market is being driven by an increase in the rate of industrialization and manufacturing activities as a result of the expanding population.

Increased worker safety concerns among manufacturers and growing technological breakthroughs such as packaging robots, autonomous robots, and digital manufacturing are expected to propel the global market. Furthermore, fierce competition among market players, increased demand for supply chain integration, growing globalization of production, the requirement for cost-efficient manufacturing, and rising labor prices are projected to accelerate the growth of the global packaging automation solution market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global packaging automation solution market is valued at US$ 75 billion in 2023.

The market is anticipated to hit US$ 155 billion by the end of 2033.

Global demand for packaging automation solutions is projected to evolve at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Asia Pacific held 39% share of the worldwide market in 2022.

The packaging robots segment is likely to expand at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.



“Increasing adoption of automation in the manufacturing sector, rapid industrialization, increased manufacturing activities due to the expanding population, and the need to reduce labor requirements are the main factors anticipated to drive the global market for packaging automation solutions,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Key Segments of Packaging Automation Solution Industry Research

By Product Type : Packaging Robots Automated Packagers Automated Conveyors & Sorting Systems



By End Use : Food & Beverages Logistics & Warehousing Retail Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Semiconductors & Electronics Other End Uses



By Region :

North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global packaging automation solution market during the study period due to expanding industrialization and living standards, which have pushed consumers to prefer higher-quality goods and services. Furthermore, the region's increasing e-commerce industry has raised the need for automated solutions that aid inventory management.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the packaging automation solution market are pursuing marketing tactics such as investments, alliances, acquisitions, R&D activities, and technological advancements to expand and maintain their worldwide presence. Moreover, many start-ups are introducing technologically advanced products to gain market share.

NEXA System Engineering, a Polish startup, provides robotic packing stations and labeling and marking systems. The packaging machines are centered on SCARA, Delta, and 6-axis robots, allowing production flexibility. Robotized systems work with cartoners that fold or prepare cartons, labelers, and sealers.

ULMA Packaging exhibited TSA 400, a newly designed, compact tray sealer, at IFFA 2022, in May 2022. The TSA 400, according to the manufacturer, is a very versatile machine that can function in MAP, SKIN, LEAFMAPTM, and LEAFSKINTM applications, with a tiny footprint and high-speed output of just 2.3 meters, making it ideal for constrained layouts.

MULTIVAC announced the market debut of its W 500 as a universal flow packing solution in April 2022. The product is extremely versatile and can be used to pack a wide variety of food goods. This product can be utilized either as a stand-alone solution or as part of an automated line. The company is working on expanding its equipment offering to a new field of application with the advent of the new W 500 horizontal flow packer.

ULMA Packaging stated in March 2022 that their machines now have BETTER-SEAL, a revolutionary technique that increases sealing in mono-material solutions. This feature represents a step forward in the company's innovation strategy and dedication to the environment.

Key Companies Profiled

Automated Packaging Systems, Inc

ABB Ltd

Kollmorgen Corporation

Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG

Rockwell Automation, Inc

Emerson Electric Company

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global packaging automation solution market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product type (packaging robots, automated packagers, automated conveyors & sorting systems) and end use (food & beverages, logistics & warehousing, retail, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, semiconductors & electronics, other end uses), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

