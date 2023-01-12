Volaris Insurance Group Joins World Insurance Associates

Iselin, NJ, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (World), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of Volaris Insurance Group, LLC (“Volaris”) of Tampa, FL on December 31, 2022. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Volaris provides insurance to a variety of businesses and has developed specialization in the trucking and cell tower industries.

“Volaris Insurance Group has helped hundreds of small and large business owners find the best insurance available for Workers Comp, Bonds, General Liability, and more,” says Elizabeth Vargas, Unit Leader, Volaris Insurance Group. “Our experts understand our customers’ risks and work with them to determine the right insurance coverage to protect their businesses.”

“On behalf of the entire World family, I’d like to extend a warm welcome to Volaris,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “I know they will be a great addition to the World team.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to World. Verras Law provided legal counsel to Volaris. No other advisors were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed over 175 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #34 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #24 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, and ranked #20 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.