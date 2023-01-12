Legendary journalist Bob Woodward to discuss prospects for MAGA’s future on stage in Toronto with Steve Paikin

Toronto, ON, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The disruptive impacts of Donald Trump’s presidency continue to wreak havoc in America while influencing politics in Canada and abroad. Two years after losing the presidency, is his influence behind him or is his MAGA movement still a force to be reckoned with?

This question will spur a lively discussion with legendary journalist and author Bob Woodward (All the President’s Men, The Trump Tapes) when he takes the stage with Steve Paikin (The Agenda) at TVO Today Live on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Members of the public can register for free via Eventbrite to attend this event at the Isabel Bader Theatre in Toronto, Ontario, at 7 pm ET. An audience Q&A will follow the conversation.

“Bob Woodward’s name is synonymous with hard-nosed investigative journalism,” says John Ferri, VP of Programming and Content at TVO. “His reporting on the Trump presidency has been instrumental in documenting this incredibly tumultuous period. If you want to understand what could happen next, you want to hear what Woodward has to say.”

An era-defining reporter, Bob Woodward’s groundbreaking work with Carl Bernstein on the Watergate scandal in the 1970s contributed to the downfall of President Richard Nixon. His latest work is The Trump Tapes, an engrossing audiobook that examines Trump’s time in office through 20 exclusive interviews with the former president himself. It caps a trilogy of books Woodward has written about this undeniably controversial figure who reshaped American politics.

Attendees will enjoy the insider wisdom Woodward has gained over decades of reporting on the happenings in Washington, D.C. “Truth and Trump: An evening with Bob Woodward” will be recorded and made available for streaming on TVO Today and YouTube on Wednesday, February 1 before being broadcast on TVO on Thursday, February 2 at 9 pm ET. Sign up for TVO Today Live updates via email to get the latest information.

The TVO Today Live series is made possible through generous support from The Wilson Foundation, whose mission is to strengthen and enrich Canada in education leadership, community, history and heritage, and public service. Events take place in communities across the province and feature conversations with community leaders and experts to inspire civic engagement.

