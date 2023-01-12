Ohio and Missouri Defense Innovation Firms Announce New 2023 Collaborative Events, Opportunities

Dayton, Ohio; St. Louis, Missouri, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wright Brothers Institute of Dayton, Ohio, and the Technology Entrepreneur Center (T-REX) of St Louis, Missouri, are leveraging a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance the state of Geospatial Intelligence, or GEOINT, in 2023. Throughout the year, university challenges, small business Colliders, a summer Hackathon, and an IC Innovation Summit will be held with the goal of creating collaborative networks that generate innovation pipelines for the intelligence community.

GEOINT is information derived from an analysis of images and data associated with a particular location. Anyone who sails a U.S. ship, flies a U.S. aircraft, makes national policy decisions, locates targets, responds to natural disasters, or even navigates with a cellphone relies on GEOINT. GEOINT influences and shapes decisions that impact our world.

A series of three virtual challenges, the first of which launched this week, will help determine the direction of future challenges and the Hackathon. The intent of these efforts is to promote the ways GEOINT can make the world better, enhance their data set access, and find candidates who have enthusiasm for careers in the geospatial intelligence. Riverside Research, an independent non-profit organization that focuses on national security, will also advise, and support this effort. Selected winners will receive a cash prize. The Hackathon will be announced in May, with the in-person event at the T-REX facility in St. Louis scheduled for late summer 2023. Submissions are due February 23, 2023. Learn more about the challenge at https://www.mindsumo.com/contests/geoint-challenge-series-what-s-your-dataset.

A series of Collider events, beginning on February 23, are being held to build interest among small business providers who are hoping to break into in the geospatial intelligence marketplace with innovative products and services. Colliders will be held online and are free to attend.

New geospatial data is being developed every day by universities and commercial entities; these challenges will find and highlight new data sets that can be utilized for humanitarian, supply chain, logistics, military, or ecological problems. The challenges will highlight what can be done with GEOINT to shed light on current world problems.

The IC Innovation Summit is scheduled for July 26-27 in-person at the T-REX facility in St. Louis. This collaborative event will bring together innovators from across the Intelligence Community (IC) and the Department of Defense to share best practices, with the goal of affecting change within the intelligence community.

More information can be found at https://downtowntrex.org/

About Wright Brothers Institute

Wright Brothers Institute (WBI) is a cutting-edge innovation and technology commercialization center for the Air Force Research Laboratory, with facilities located just outside of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, OH. We drive fast, agile innovation that enables successful technology development to solve the Air Force’s most complex challenges by leveraging resident experts, unique facilities, disruptive innovation processes, and extensive networks. We leverage subject matter experts and intellectual property from AFRL and SBIR companies to unlock the right problem, connect to new partners and synchronize transition pathways through our commercialization partners.

To receive updates about future events at all Wright Brothers Institute locations, visit www.wbi-innovates.com. Follow Wright Brothers Institute on Twitter @wbiinnovates, on Facebook @WBIInnovates, on Instagram @wbinnovates, and on LinkedIn at Wright Brothers Institute.

About T-REX

Technology Entrepreneur Center (T-REX) supports academia and early-stage ventures with facilities and services to incubate business growth, while inspiring community collaboration and economic development. Its mission is similar to that of Entrepreneurs’ Center, a Dayton-area enterprise with close ties to WBI. A Memorandum of Understanding between WBI and T-REX focuses on three primary shared interests:

Driving innovation within the defense industrial and technological base;

Supporting regional economic development via small business revenue and job creation/growth; and

Fostering the establishment and growth of healthy innovation districts and ecosystems.

To receive updates about future events at T-REX, visit https://downtowntrex.org/. Follow T-REX on Twitter @DowntownTREX, on facebook @trex.stlouis , on Instagram @trex.stlouis, and on LinkedIn at t-rex-technology-entrepreneur-center/.

Attachment