lululemon Partners With Nedap to Advance RFID Technology Across Stores Globally

Groenlo, the Netherlands, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nedap (AMS:NEDAP), the global leader in RFID solutions, has been selected by lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU) as their new provider for the deployment of Nedap iD Cloud, which will enhance its omni-guest experience across its 600+ stores globally by optimizing product availability.

lululemon athletica inc. has partnered with Nedap as they continue to invest in a strong omni-guest experience across the globe. As stores are a significant point of connection and community for lululemon's guests, Nedap's iD Cloud platform is a crucial pillar to unlock real-time inventory data so that stores have the right product assortment available on their floors, creating a seamless experience across brick-and-mortar through digital engagement.

"Our guests are at the center of everything that we do, and we are hyper-focused on creating strong guest connections through seamless store and online experiences," said Carl Barker, Vice President, Global Omni Programs at lululemon. "With Nedap's iD Cloud solution, we can leverage real-time, accurate data to enable our in-store educators to spend even more time engaging and connecting with our guests. Having a fully mobile cloud solution in our stores greatly contributes to this experience. Online, RFID continues to elevate our digital experience, offering accurate real-time store inventory visibility and powering key fulfillment experiences such as buy online, pickup in store (BOPIS)."

In August 2022, lululemon began its deployment of iD Cloud to its fleet of North American stores. The project was completed in September when all North American stores became live on iD Cloud. lululemon will continue to scale up the RFID-based inventory management platform to Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region in early 2023, streamlining growth in new markets.

Ailen Bilharz, Director of iD Cloud Platform North America at Nedap, comments: "Retail is habitually met with an ever-evolving environment and lululemon thrives from a position of strength by staying true to their vision and values on serving their guests and alike across the globe. As highly advanced RFID users, lululemon's adoption of the iD Cloud platform commences the next phase in their RFID journey. With Nedap's scalable real-time solution, lululemon will continue to meet demand and supply across all channels while elevating the digital and physical guest experience."

