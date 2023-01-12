Wireless Intraoral Camera Market Value to Exceed US$ 466.0 Million by 2031: Transparency Market Research Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Increase in utilization of intraoral cameras in cosmetic dentistry has fueled prospects of the global wireless intraoral camera market. Adoption of advanced digital dental technologies in dentistry is creating strong growth opportunities for companies. The global market size was valued at US$ 184.0 Mn in 2021.

Extensive utilization of high-definition wireless intraoral cameras in oral health care applications is likely to fuel growth opportunities for device manufacturers. Their usage has enabled dentists to obtain high-resolution images of fissures and pits which help them in early identification of risk of caries in patients. Demand for wireless intraoral cameras to diagnose, treat, and monitor lesions and restorations in dentistry is likely to create abundant opportunities for the market.

Rise in number of dental procedures in endodontics and orthodontics performed in hospitals is likely to spur demand for high-definition intraoral cameras, thus boosting the wireless intraoral camera market growth. The report indicated that the hospitals end-user segment held the leading share in the wireless intraoral camera market in 2021.

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Usage in Cosmetic Dentistry to Drive Revenues : Rise in demand for cosmetic dentistry among the global population in the past few decades has fueled the adoption of wireless intraoral cameras. Incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies into intraoral cameras has increased accuracy and effectiveness of these devices in digital dentistry. The usage of wireless intraoral cameras has enhanced treatment procedures. Images obtained from these cameras gives more accurate visual caries assessment to dentists.



Key Drivers

Rise in global prevalence of oral diseases is a key driver of the wireless intraoral camera market. High burden of preventable oral health conditions such as dental caries (tooth decay) of primary and permanent teeth is expected to generate revenue streams for companies to tap into in the next few years.

Increase in adoption and diffusion of digital technologies among dental practitioners has created attractive growth opportunities for intraoral camera manufacturers.

Growing awareness of oral health in various countries, supported by efforts of governments and non-governmental agencies, is a key wireless intraoral camera market trend.



Regional Growth Dynamics

North America is projected to account for major market share during the forecast period 2022-2031. Prevalence of oral diseases and rise in number of dental treatment hospitals in the U.S. are factors expected to propel the market in North America. Rapid uptake of technologically advanced digital technologies among general dental practitioners has also fueled the prospects of the regional market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness an attractive CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in awareness about oral health care and strides in dental tourism have generated sizable growth opportunities for the regional market.

Competition Landscape

Key companies are entering into collaborations with dental technology providers in order to offer integrated solutions and expand customer base in the wireless intraoral camera industry.

Some of the prominent market players include Shenzhen Bangvo Technology Co., Ltd., RF America IDS, PolaroidHealth, Planmeca Oy, Dexcowin Global Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Carestream Dental LLC, and Acteon Group Ltd.

Wireless Intraoral Camera Market Segmentation

Resolution Level High-definition (HD) Full High-definition (FHD)

Application Implantology Endodontics Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Orthodontics Others

End-user Hospitals Specialty Dental Clinics and Dental Diagnostic Centers Others





Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Countries Covered

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

China

Japan

India

Australia & New Zealand

Brazil

Mexico

GCC Countries

South Africa



