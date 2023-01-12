Reflector Media extends its online portfolio with MacObserver.com - a recognized Apple-Centric Tech Site

Bucharest, Romania, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacObserver.com (“The Mac Observer”), a leading digital tech publication that covers everything related to Apple, has just been acquired by Reflector Media . The media group based in Bucharest has ambitious plans to rehaul and bring the web property to its rightful place.

Founded in the United States of America in December 1998 by David Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin, The Mac Observer has been the go-to source for Apple-related news and guides ever since the release of Mac OS 8. TMO also features a great audience of Apple podcast members and a keen readership in Apple News.

"I've been a fan of TheMacObserver since my early days as a freelance writer. With WindowsReport.com we've become a global leader when it comes to content around Microsoft's products and services; now we look forward to applying the same operational expertise to become an even better resource for the growing audience around the Apple ecosystem," says Radu Tyrsina, Founder and CEO of Reflector Media.

"The Mac Observer is an Internet icon, one of the oldest and most respected sites. Dave Hamilton built and nurtured a legacy that has influenced many of the biggest Apple media outlets. I was privileged to own it for a time, and it is with a heavy heart that I am passing it forward. I am positive that Radu and his team will take The Mac Observer to where it deserves.," said Serhat Kurt, the previous owner of The Mac Observer ever since 2021.

"When I first heard that Serhat's scenario had changed and he no longer had the bandwidth to run the site, I was concerned for its future. The Mac Observer still means a great deal to me, and I truly want to see it thrive. Then I found out it was Radu and his team who had acquired the business, and I couldn't be happier.," said Dave Hamilton, co-founder of The Mac Observer.

ReflectorMedia is a digital media company that operates online properties with a readership of around 30M monthly pageviews. The company specializes in strategic partnerships that connect millions of people with the correct answers they seek online. This latest acquisition is highly complementary to Reflector Media's tech portfolio, which includes notable sites such as WindowsReport.com , VPNCentral.com and GamesErrors.com .

Company Name: Reflector Media

Contact Person: Alex Serban

Email: alex@reflectormedia.com

Website URL: https://reflectormedia.com/

