Waste Sense on the Best Waste Management Practices in the Hospitality Industry

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Waste Sense, leading provider of waste management services Melbourne-wide, it is estimated that it costs the hospitality industry around $8.2 billion to send food waste to landfill. Recycling this waste would cost just $2.3 billion.

As a major food waste generator, the hospitality industry needs to make adjustments to ensure sustainable practices. Waste Sense says that as the community becomes more environmentally aware, it is essential for businesses within the industry to have effective waste management systems in place, which focus on reducing waste, reusing materials and recycling.

Understanding waste hierarchy, a conceptual framework designed to guide and rank waste management decisions, will help a business to rethink its relationship with waste, says Waste Sense. The waste management hierarchy gives top priority to waste prevention followed by re-use, recycling, recovery and finally, disposal.

Waste Sense recommends businesses assess their waste management practices by first categorising the types and quantities of waste produced. To do this, businesses should perform a waste audit and track waste streams to collect information so it can focus on problem areas. Establishing a waste management program is critical to ensure best practices are established and implemented, says Waste Sense.

As the leader in waste management Melbourne-wide, Waste Sense can help hospitality businesses to create a waste collection, recycling and disposal plan that saves time, effort and money. With more than 40 years of experience and over 50 suppliers nationally, Waste Sense can service all types of waste generated by the food service industry. Partnering with the right provider for every site, Waste Sense offers flexible waste services that are tailored to each individual business.

With a focus on cost-effective and environmentally responsible solutions, Waste Sense is committed to reducing landfill amounts and is proud to recycle over 40,000 metres of waste a year.

To learn more and discuss solutions, contact Waste Sense today.

Contact Information:

Waste Sense

Marketing Manager

service@wastesense.com.au

1300 492 783



Related Images











Image 1: waste management









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment