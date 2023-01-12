EXL Announces Appointment of Andreas Fibig to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading global data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, today announced that Andreas Fibig, a seasoned global executive with a strong record of innovation across industries and geographies, has been appointed to EXL’s Board of Directors as an independent director effective Jan. 10, 2023. Fibig will be a member of the Board’s Audit and Nominating and Governance Committees.

“Andreas is a distinguished global business leader with more than 25 years of international health care, pharmaceutical, and consumer industry experience,” said Vikram S. Pandit, Chairman of the Board of EXL. “We look forward to the insights and contributions Andreas will bring to the Board and leadership team as the company executes on its growth strategy.”

EXL Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Rohit Kapoor said, “We are delighted to welcome Andreas to our Board of Directors. His years of experience leading large global organizations will provide us with valuable insight and perspective as we rapidly scale EXL into the dominant global player in analytics and digital operations. Andreas also brings a unique combination of experience in international markets along with a deep understanding of U.S. business, which will benefit EXL as we continue our geographic expansion, particularly in Europe.”

"I'm truly excited to join the EXL Board at this stage in the company’s journey,” said Fibig. “EXL’s transformation to a data-led analytics and digital operations company has resulted in remarkable growth and significant improvement in profitability. I look forward to working with the Board and management team to help the company continue its growth trajectory as well as create sustainable competitive advantage through its digital strategy. I am also honored to be part of an organization that focuses on sustainability as part of its enterprise strategy, and I’m excited to help further those efforts."

Fibig spent 10 years with International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food ingredients, beverage, scent, health care and biosciences, including seven years as Chairman and CEO. There, he established a record of driving strong growth as well as leading the company through significant transformation, including the integration of DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences following a merger. Prior to that, he served as president and chairman of the board of management for Bayer Health Care Pharmaceuticals, where he was the chief executive responsible for Bayer's global health care and pharmaceutical business. He currently serves on the board of Novo-Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO), where he is an independent director and member of the Research and Development Committee. He also serves as a director of Indigo Agriculture and EvodiaBio, which are private companies. He previously served on the board of Bunge Limited, a leading global agribusiness and food company.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. By bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning (“ML”), we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 43,100 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

