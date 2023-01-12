Global Star Acquisition Inc. Appoints New Members to Audit Committee and Compensation Committee

MCLEAN, VA, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLSTU) (the “Company”), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced that the Company appointed Argon Lam Chun Win and Jukka Rannila, the current directors of the Company, as members of the Compensation Committee of the Board (the “Compensation Committee”), and appointed Argon Lam Chun Win as a member of the Audit Committee of the Board (the “Audit Committee”).

Argon Lam Chun Win

Mr. Lam currently serves as an independent director of the Company since November 15, 2022.

Jukka Rannila

Mr. Rannila currently serves as an independent director and a member of the Audit Committee of the Company since September 19, 2022.

