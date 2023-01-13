Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 5 January 2023 to 11 January 2023
Share Buyback Program
On 25 February 2022, Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 5 January 2023 to 11 January 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 58 158 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 5 January 2023 to 11 January 2023:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price paid (€)
|Lowest Price paid (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|5 January 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|5 982
|38.88
|39.28
|38.28
|232 580
|MTF CBOE
|2 689
|38.87
|39.32
|38.36
|104 521
|MTF Turquoise
|970
|38.90
|39.26
|38.36
|37 733
|MTF Aquis
|1 809
|38.88
|39.30
|38.36
|70 334
|6 January 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|5 767
|39.20
|39.60
|38.62
|226 066
|MTF CBOE
|2 626
|39.19
|39.58
|38.72
|102 913
|MTF Turquoise
|967
|39.22
|39.60
|38.68
|37 926
|MTF Aquis
|1 830
|39.24
|39.60
|38.70
|71 809
|9 January 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|5 812
|39.56
|39.88
|39.10
|229 923
|MTF CBOE
|2 591
|39.56
|39.88
|39.18
|102 500
|MTF Turquoise
|951
|39.57
|39.84
|39.28
|37 631
|MTF Aquis
|1 826
|39.57
|39.88
|39.16
|72 255
|10 January 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|5 622
|38.91
|39.42
|38.62
|218 752
|MTF CBOE
|2 478
|38.91
|39.46
|38.62
|96 419
|MTF Turquoise
|988
|38.90
|39.40
|38.64
|38 433
|MTF Aquis
|1 864
|38.90
|39.42
|38.62
|72 510
|11 January 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|8 254
|39.19
|39.44
|38.78
|323 474
|MTF CBOE
|2 381
|39.17
|39.36
|38.82
|93 264
|MTF Turquoise
|930
|39.18
|39.36
|38.80
|36 437
|MTF Aquis
|1 821
|39.19
|39.38
|38.84
|71 365
|Total
|58 158
|39.15
|39.88
|38.28
|2 276 845
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 121 shares during the period from 5 January 2023 to 11 January 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 11 900 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 5 January 2023 to 11 January 2023:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|5 January 2023
|21
|38.20
|38.20
|38.20
|802
|6 January 2023
|200
|38.80
|38.80
|38.80
|7 760
|9 January 2023
|400
|39.20
|39.20
|39.20
|15 680
|10 January 2023
|3 100
|38.93
|39.40
|38.60
|120 683
|11 January 2023
|400
|38.80
|38.80
|38.80
|15 520
|Total
|4 121
|—
|—
|—
|160 445
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|5 January 2023
|4 900
|38.91
|39.30
|38.50
|190 659
|6 January 2023
|3 300
|39.36
|39.60
|39.10
|129 888
|9 January 2023
|2 100
|39.72
|39.90
|39.50
|83 412
|10 January 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|11 January 2023
|1 600
|39.02
|39.20
|38.90
|62 432
|Total
|11 900
|—
|—
|—
|466 391
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 43 158 shares.
On 11 January 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 466 977 own shares, or 7.57% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
