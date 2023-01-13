Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

English Dutch French

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 5 January 2023 to 11 January 2023

Share Buyback Program

On 25 February 2022 , Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022 .



Bekaert announces today that during the period from 5 January 2023 to 11 January 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 58 158 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 5 January 2023 to 11 January 2023:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€) 5 January 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 982 38.88 39.28 38.28 232 580 MTF CBOE 2 689 38.87 39.32 38.36 104 521 MTF Turquoise 970 38.90 39.26 38.36 37 733 MTF Aquis 1 809 38.88 39.30 38.36 70 334 6 January 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 767 39.20 39.60 38.62 226 066 MTF CBOE 2 626 39.19 39.58 38.72 102 913 MTF Turquoise 967 39.22 39.60 38.68 37 926 MTF Aquis 1 830 39.24 39.60 38.70 71 809 9 January 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 812 39.56 39.88 39.10 229 923 MTF CBOE 2 591 39.56 39.88 39.18 102 500 MTF Turquoise 951 39.57 39.84 39.28 37 631 MTF Aquis 1 826 39.57 39.88 39.16 72 255 10 January 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 622 38.91 39.42 38.62 218 752 MTF CBOE 2 478 38.91 39.46 38.62 96 419 MTF Turquoise 988 38.90 39.40 38.64 38 433 MTF Aquis 1 864 38.90 39.42 38.62 72 510 11 January 2023 Euronext Brussels 8 254 39.19 39.44 38.78 323 474 MTF CBOE 2 381 39.17 39.36 38.82 93 264 MTF Turquoise 930 39.18 39.36 38.80 36 437 MTF Aquis 1 821 39.19 39.38 38.84 71 365 Total 58 158 39.15 39.88 38.28 2 276 845

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 121 shares during the period from 5 January 2023 to 11 January 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 11 900 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 5 January 2023 to 11 January 2023:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 5 January 2023 21 38.20 38.20 38.20 802 6 January 2023 200 38.80 38.80 38.80 7 760 9 January 2023 400 39.20 39.20 39.20 15 680 10 January 2023 3 100 38.93 39.40 38.60 120 683 11 January 2023 400 38.80 38.80 38.80 15 520 Total 4 121 — — — 160 445





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 5 January 2023 4 900 38.91 39.30 38.50 190 659 6 January 2023 3 300 39.36 39.60 39.10 129 888 9 January 2023 2 100 39.72 39.90 39.50 83 412 10 January 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 11 January 2023 1 600 39.02 39.20 38.90 62 432 Total 11 900 — — — 466 391

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 43 158 shares.

On 11 January 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 466 977 own shares, or 7.57% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

