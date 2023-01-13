Insights on the Tennis Shoes Global Market to 2031 - Increasing Participation of Kids and Geriatric Population in Tennis is a Key Driver

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tennis Shoes Market By Playing surface, By User, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The tennis shoes market was valued at $2,539.8 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $3,643.2 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Tennis shoes are specially designed shoes made of materials such as ethyl vinyl acetate (EVA) and polyurethane used for playing tennis. Tennis courts have various playing surfaces such as hard courts, clay courts, and grass courts.

Hence, depending on tennis courts, different types of tennis shoes are manufactured by vendors such as hard court tennis shoes and grass court tennis shoes. Tennis shoes are designed in such a way that they facilitate quick side-wise movement and forward & backward movement and allow players to quickly respond while playing tennis.



Growth in popularity and increase in participation of kids and geriatric population in tennis is a key driver for the global tennis shoes market. Playing tennis has a very low impact on joints and muscles, which makes it popular among geriatrics. Tennis also provides many health benefits, which is an important concern for many in the present time.

Various health benefits associated with tennis are improved aerobic fitness, muscular fitness, anaerobic endurance, and flexibility. Tennis also helps in developing cognitive abilities such as attentional focus, eye-hand coordination, and anticipation. These benefits encourage parents to make their children participate in tennis. Schools and colleges also promote playing tennis by organizing tennis tournaments.

This encourages and boosts tennis participation among kids. These factors are responsible for the growth of the global tennis shoes market. Large population size, coupled with rising disposable income is among the major factors that boost demand for high-end tennis footwear in developing markets. An increase in sales through online channels, innovative product launches, attractive marketing, and promotional strategies are other factors that propel the overall growth of the tennis shoes market.



Increasing environmental concerns and rising prices of raw materials are the major challenges for players operating in the market. However, the market is anticipated to unfold attractive business opportunities, owing to changing consumer lifestyles and increasing penetration of online retailing.



Consumers are becoming more health conscious due to work-related stress and lifestyle disorders. Thus, an increase in the number of health-conscious consumers has created a strong demand for athletic sportswear and footwear, which, in turn, augments the growth of the overall market.

Moreover, the rise in the trend of fashionable sports apparel propels the growth of the tennis shoes market. Furthermore, continuous innovations in sportswear and footwear notably contribute to the growth of the market. For instance, Adidas launched electronic-enabled shoes (smart shoe) that exhibit shock-absorbing features depending on body weight, running style, speed, and running surface.



However, an increase in the inclination of kids toward indoor leisure activities is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, an increase in participation of women in sports is anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the tennis shoes market in the future. The tennis shoes market is segmented based on playing surface, user, distribution channel, and region.

On the basis of playing surface, the tennis shoes market is divided into hard court tennis shoes, clay court tennis shoes, and grass court tennis shoes. On the basis of user, it is segregated into men, women, and kids. On the basis of distribution channel, it is segregated into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, e-commerce, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).



The players operating in the global tennis shoes market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, exploit the tennis shoes market opportunities, and increase profitability in the market. The key players profiled in this report include ADIDAS Group, Anta Sports Products Limited, ASICS Corporation, Babolat, FILA Holdings Corp., Lotto Sport Italia S.p.A., New Balance, Inc., Nike, Inc., PUMA SE, and Xtep International Holdings Limited.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the tennis shoes market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing tennis shoes market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the tennis shoes market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global tennis shoes market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 265 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $2539.8 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $3643.2 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Global

ey Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7. Value Chain Analysis



CHAPTER 4: TENNIS SHOES MARKET, BY PLAYING SURFACE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Hard court tennis shoes

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Clay court tennis shoes

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Grass court tennis shoes

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: TENNIS SHOES MARKET, BY USER

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Men

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Women

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Kids

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: TENNIS SHOES MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Supermarkets/hypermarkets

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Specialty stores

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 E-commerce

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: TENNIS SHOES MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 Adidas group

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 ASICS Corporation

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 Babolat

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 FILA Holdings Corp

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 Lotto Sport Italia Spa

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 New Balance, Inc.

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 Nike, Inc.

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 PUMA SE

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 XTEP International Holdings Limited

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oh4w8r

Attachment