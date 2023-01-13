Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Report 2022: Evolving Storage and Transportation Needs Bolster Demand

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Logistics Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pharmaceutical logistics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.96% during 2022-2027. Technological advancements are disrupting the logistics providers to improve the healthcare business model ecosystem, including pharmaceuticals. Further, increased usage of logistics optimization tools, AI, IoT, and intelligent logistics platforms are likely to contribute to the future growth of the pharmaceutical logistics market.



Pharmaceutical logistics deals with manufacturing, processing, shipping materials, and resources and activities related to handling manufactured goods by their customers. Logistics companies play a crucial role in the functioning of any pharmaceutical company. The growing adoption of water-based pharmaceutical logistics is one of the significant driving factors in the pharmaceutical logistics market.



TRENDING FACTORS



Clinical research has recently become more globalized, with many of these studies being conducted globally and a significant increase in clinical trials in developing countries. The focus of clinical trial researchers is now shifting from developed markets of Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Singapore towards emerging economies like Thailand, China, the Philippines, and Vietnam.



Major companies are striving to offer cloud-based supply chain services and secured supply chain functions as it helps pharmaceutical manufacturers safeguard the validity of the drugs. These solutions are expected to prevent the production and distribution of counterfeit drugs.

According to DB Schenker, a subsidiary of DB Group, to increase transport density and reliability, the shift to digital rail operations and digitalization of infrastructure and vehicles is essential in the pharmaceutical logistics market. Also, in 2019, TrakCel, one of the global leaders in managing clinical supply chain logistics, partnered with Quick Group to provide industry-leading digital supply chain IT solutions for cell and gene therapies. Also, the recent emergence of cell and gene therapy is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the pharmaceutical logistics market.

Driving Factors Of The Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market:

Need for secure cold-chain solutions and increased monitoring

Evolving storage and transportation needs

Rising branded, generic, and OTC drugs

Segmentation by Therapy Area

Communicable Diseases

Oncology

Diabetes

Cardiovascular Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Pain Management

Respiratory Diseases

Others

Segmentation by Origin

Branded

Generic

OTC

Segmentation by Product

Small Molecule Drugs

Biologics

Segmentation by Function

Transportation

Warehousing

Others



Segmentation by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

UK

APAC

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Key Vendors

AmerisourceBergen

CEVA Logistics

DB Group

Deutsche Post DHL

FedEx

Kuehne + Nagel

United Parcel Service

Other Prominent Vendors

ABS Logistics

AWL India

Alloga

BOLLORE LOGISTICS

Cardinal Health

C.H. Robinson

Cold Chain Technologies

CRYOPDP

DPD

DSV

Farmasoft

Jeena & Company

Lufthansa Cargo

Maersk

Medline

Nippon Express

Noatum Logistics

Owens & Minor

Oximio

Pharma Logistics

PHOENIX Group

Parexel International

SEKO Logistics

Singapore Post

SINOTRANS

XPO Logistics

Yourway

YUSEN LOGISTICS

