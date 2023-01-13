The Worldwide Meat Processing Equipment Industry is Expected to Reach $15 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Meat Processing Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Slicing, Blending, Dicing), By Meat Type (Beef, Mutton, Pork), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global meat processing equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 15.04 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2030. The growing consumption of processed meat among consumers coupled with rising food safety concerns is expected to drive industry growth.



The global demand for meat processing equipment has increased as a result of the adoption of contemporary biotechnology for the meat processing chain. Additionally, the U.S. government's new requirements for food manufacturers are anticipated to boost recalls of meat products that undoubtedly contain plastic, metals, and other foreign elements.



Owing to the growing population, rising disposable income, and increased demand for processed meat internationally, the market for meat processing equipment is expanding more quickly. In addition, it is anticipated that the growing demand for animal proteins and technical advancement will further boost the growth of the meat processing equipment industry.



Meat consumption in developed Asia-Pacific countries is evolving mainly towards premiumization and healthification. Additionally, consumers continue to have a strong demand for premium cuts of meat sold at grocery stores, and the biggest suppliers in the country are launching new items to suit this demand.



The meat consistency can be improved and contaminants can be removed with the use of meat processing equipment. The demand for meat processing equipment is increased by the continued predominance of meat-based cultures in many nations. The demand for processed meat has also increased as a result of an increase in meat consumption.



Companies are undertaking strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches to strengthen their product portfolio. For instance, in May 2022, Nemco Food Equipment acquired Ft. Wayne, Indiana's, Meister Cook, LLC, a custom food equipment designer that has developed a range of solutions for large restaurant chains throughout North America.



Meat Processing Equipment Market Report Highlights

Slicing equipment accounted for a revenue share of 24.8% in 2022 as it helps in reducing the manual weighing and arrangement practices of sliced products, resulting in improved hygiene of meat

Beef-based meat is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period as it is considered to be an important part of the diet of the western world. It is the most preferred type of red meat owing to its firm texture and intensive flavor

North America accounted for a revenue share of 18.8% in 2021 owing to the rising demand for meat processing equipment in the region which is attributed to the high level of automation used in the meat processing industry

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period on account of the rising investments by western countries in the region for opening fast-food outlets have increased the demand for meat processing equipment

New product development with faster processing times and high hygiene levels is one of the key strategies adopted by market participants to expand their product offerings to reinforce their competitive positions in the market

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Technology Overview

3.6. Meat Processing Equipment - Market dynamics

3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.3. Industry Challenges

3.7. Business Environment Analysis: Meat Processing Equipment Market

3.7.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.7.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.7.1.3. Threat of Substitution

3.7.1.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.7.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.7.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.7.2.1. Political Landscape

3.7.2.2. Environmental Landscape

3.7.2.3. Social Landscape

3.7.2.4. Technology Landscape

3.7.2.5. Economic Landscape

3.7.2.6. Legal Landscape

3.8. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Meat Processing Equipment Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Meat Processing Equipment Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.2. Slicing Equipment

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.3. Blending Equipment

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.4. Dicing Equipment

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.5. Grinding Equipment

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.6. Massaging & Marinating Equipment

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.7. Smoking Equipment

4.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.8. Tenderizing Equipment

4.8.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.9. Others

4.9.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 5. Meat Processing Equipment Market: Meat Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Meat Processing Equipment Market: Meat Type Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Pork

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3. Mutton

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4. Beef

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 6. Meat Processing Equipment Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Meat Processing Equipment Market: Competitive Analysis

7.1. Key Players, Recent Developments & Their Impact on the Industry

7.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.4. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

7.5. Public Companies

7.5.1. Company Market Position Analysis

7.6. Private Companies

7.6.1. List of Key Emerging Companies and Their Geographical Presence



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1. Mepaco Group

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Financial Performance

8.1.3. Product Benchmarking

8.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.2. Minerva Omega Group s.r.l

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Financial Performance

8.2.3. Product Benchmarking

8.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.3. Tomra Systems ASA

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Financial Performance

8.3.3. Product Benchmarking

8.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4. JBT Corporation

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Financial Performance

8.4.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.5. Talsabell S.A.

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Financial Performance

8.5.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.6. Nemco Food Equipment, LTD.

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Financial Performance

8.6.3. Product Benchmarking

8.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.7. Key Technology, Inc.

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Financial Performance

8.7.3. Product Benchmarking

8.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.8. Heat & Control, Inc.

8.8.1. Company Overview

8.8.2. Financial Performance

8.8.3. Product Benchmarking

8.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.9. Middleby Corporation

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Financial Performance

8.9.3. Product Benchmarking

8.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.10. Bettcher Industries, Inc.

8.10.1. Company Overview

8.10.2. Financial Performance

8.10.3. Product Benchmarking

8.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.11. MAINCA

8.11.1. Company Overview

8.11.2. Financial Performance

8.11.3. Product Benchmarking

8.11.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.12. Marel

8.12.1. Company Overview

8.12.2. Financial Performance

8.12.3. Product Benchmarking

8.12.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.13. Biro Manufacturing Company

8.13.1. Company Overview

8.13.2. Financial Performance

8.13.3. Product Benchmarking

8.13.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.14. Prime Equipment Group, Inc.

8.14.1. Company Overview

8.14.2. Financial Performance

8.14.3. Product Benchmarking

8.14.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.15. Zigma International

8.15.1. Company Overview

8.15.2. Financial Performance

8.15.3. Product Benchmarking

8.15.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3zkil

