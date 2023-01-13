English Finnish Swedish

Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

13 January 2023 at 01.00 p.m.

Change in the number of own shares held by Aktia Bank Plc

Aktia Bank Plc has today, based on a decision made by the company's Board of Directors, divested 39,396 own shares held by the company for payment of deferred instalments in accordance with the terms of various incentive programmes to a total of 46 persons. The divestment of own shares is based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 6 April 2022.

After the above-mentioned divestments, a total of 188,726 shares remain in the company’s possession.

