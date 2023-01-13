Dividend News: BOTS Incorporated Announces That the Sale of Its Bitcoin ATM Patent and Blockchain Portfolio Will Result in a Dividend to All $BTZI Shareholders

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BOTS, Inc. (OTC PINK: BTZI) ("The Company"), a global technology company specializing in AI, Blockchain-based solutions, including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, and Bitcoin mining equipment repair, announced today the sale of its Bitcoin ATM patent portfolio which was invented for the Bitcoin ATM market. The portfolio relates to cryptocurrency transactions conducted through ATM kiosks and other blockchain-related assets. The I.P. portfolio was sold through a subsidiary that included a licensing agreement for an additional patent US 10,332,205 B1 (Bitcoin kiosk/ATM device and system and method of using the same).

“We are pleased to announce the recent sale today of this Intellectual Property and related licensing agreement to Bullet Blockchain, Inc.,” in a statement from BTZI Management. “With the completion of this transaction, BOTS, Inc. will be more focused on developing our robotic automation and AI projects.”

Subject to approval by the Board of Directors, the Company plans to initiate payment of the dividend in the form of shares of Bullet Blockchain, Inc. ($BULT) on the basis of approximately 1 $BULT share for each 4 $BTZI shares that will be held on a record date to be set and announced in the near future.

About BOTS, Inc.

BOTS, Inc. is a global technology company specializing in AI, Blockchain-based solutions, including decentralized finance applications, and cybersecurity solutions, and owns a portfolio of digital assets and crypto-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange, Bitcoin ATM-related US patents, and Cyber Security Group LLC, an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management System certified company. BOTS, Inc. is developing a friendly AI assistant modeled after the personality of Scott Adams and designed to be a personal friend to our customers -incorporating multiple features, some of which are found in the popular Chat GPT.

BTZI subsidiary, TekX Mining and Gaming PC Solutions, also provides crypto mining consulting, optimization, and crypto mining equipment repair and extended warranty contracts. TekX also conducts miner repair technicians' training. TekX also is offering testing, inspection & certification (TIC) services as a value-added set of procedures which is now provided to ensure that the preowned bitcoin miners and other related products meet with the mandated regulations and manufacturing standards in terms of quality and safety. These services include optional on-site or remote diagnostic testing, documentary checks, data processing consistency verification, management process audits, and inspections across the entire supply chain. Testing and commission will be provided to the institutional bitcoin miner purchasers as well as smaller miner-operators or at the request of the manufacturer.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in the Company's filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed on the Company's website and filings.