Pet Clothing Market Size to Surpass US$ 9.15 Billion by 2030, The Brainy Insights

Newark, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Brainy Insights, the pet clothing market is growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022-2030. The increasing demand for high-end pet clothing brands among celebrities is a key factor driving the market growth. Further, increasing spending on pets owing to the increasing trend of pet humanization is also driving the demand for pet clothes.



Although the concept of pet apparel started long before the pandemic, the lockdown measures accelerated this market as pet adoption increased during the lockdown to decrease loneliness and uplift one’s mood. The increased pet adoption also increased the demand for pet clothes such as t-shirts, jackets, and coats. Moreover, dog & cat influencers on social media showcased different trends in clothing.



The concept of twinning with pets is gaining traction among the millennials and gen z; designers and brands are embracing these trends and introducing matching pet clothes. For instance, designer Anthony Rubio in his latest New York Fashion Week presented a couture collection (pet collection) along with a women's collection.



The demand for designer pet items like cashmere t-shirts, wool sweaters, coats, and other accessories is also expected to drive sales in the coming years. Actors, actresses, and models are the major ones purchasing premium products for their dogs & cats. For instance, Anna Wintour, Beyoncé, and Ozzy Ozbourne prefer to purchase clothes from brand Max-Bone for their dogs.



The concept of pet clothing is not appreciated by everyone, some people think unnecessary clothing can make movement for pets difficult, which is likely to restrict the growth of the market. Further, according to PETA, clothes like sweaters and jackets are important for some pets owing to a lack of fur. Thus, pet owners must know how their pets are more comfortable before dressing them.



Key Players



1. Gucci

2. Petco

3. Moncler

4. Tommy Hilfiger Licensing, LLC

5. Ruffwear

6. Canine Styles

7. Chilly Dog Sweaters

8. Canada Pooch

9. Moshiqa

10. Bitch New York

11. Sir Dogwood

12. H&M

13. Zara



Market Segmentation



• Product Insights



o Coats & Jackets

o Shirts & T-shirts

o Sweaters & Hoodies

o Raincoats

o Others



• Pet Type Insights



o Dogs

o Cats

o Others



• Distribution Channel Insights



o Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

o Specialty Stores

o Online

o Others



• Regional Insights



o North America



 US

 Canada

 Mexico



o Europe



 UK

 Germany

 France

 Italy

 Spain



o Asia Pacific



 China

 Japan

 India

 South Korea

 Australia



o Central and South America



 Brazil



o Middle East and Africa



 South Africa

 UAE

