New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Edible Meat Market - SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT & FORECASTS UP TO 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381175/?utm_source=GNW



Largest Segment by Country - Russia : The increased preference for the consumption of processed meat products and pork is driving the market, aided by the expansion of pork production in the country.

Fastest-growing Segment by Type - Poultry : The rising consumption of chicken is mostly due to various factors including product consistency, an increase in regional production, and higher protein/lower fat composition.

Fastest-growing Segment by Country - Spain : The excess availability with affordable costs and the growing availability of exotic cuts and premium tastes in various meat types are driving meat consumption in Spain.



Key Market Trends



Pork is the largest segment by Type.



Pork is the major type of meat consumed in Europe. The per capita consumption of pork was around 28.34 kg in 2021. In 2021, the European pork meat market experienced a major trend related to rising output. EU market leaders continue to expand production in Spain, Denmark, and the Netherlands. Since the supply of pork in Europe is now significantly greater than the demand, prices have decreased. As a result, pork consumption has increased across Europe, particularly in the south. However, lower carcass prices and the threat of additional African swine fever (ASF) outbreaks in Central Europe may hamper the market in the future.

Beef holds the second major share in the edible meat market, with a projected CAGR value of 0.27%. Beef consumption is mainly driven by the demand for ready-to-eat meat products across Europe. Due to growing health awareness, the demand for organic beef free from antibiotics and the chemical residue is increasing. In addition, the demand for animal-based protein is high in the region, making beef the preferred option. France has Europe’s largest population of beef cattle, with 25 different breeds raised solely for the production of meat.

The other meat category is the fastest-growing segment of meat in the region, which is projected to record a CAGR value of 1.26% during the forecast period. In Europe, the demand for processed beef is rising due to increased demand for convenient food like sandwiches, beef sticks, bacon and beef jerky, and pork rinds. Processed beef is projected to register a CAGR value of 0.75% during the forecast period. BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Danish Crown Amba, and Tyson Foods Inc. are the key players offering processed beef in Europe.



Russia is the largest segment by Country.



Edible meat sales in Europe have seen stable growth over the years, increasing at a rate of 3.12% in 2018 compared to the previous year. Russia, France, and Germany dominate the consumption trend. In 2021, these countries also dominated the livestock population count in the region, with Russia (18.56 million) leading the trend, followed by France (17.78 million), Germany (11.3 million), and Spain (6.63 million). Pork is the most consumed meat type in Europe.

In 2020, the segment registered a sales growth of 1.81%, much lesser than the previous year. Although the impact of COVID-19 was evident, it was fairly minor, primarily due to insufficient exposure and the quick activation of the farming systems’ resilience capacities in conjunction with a supportive institutional context. The crisis also prompted a reflection on how cattle farming systems function. The other meat category is the fastest-growing meat type in Europe, projected to register a CAGR of 1.26% during the forecast period.

The overall European edible meat market is projected to record a CAGR value of 0.32% during the forecast period. The lower progression can be attributed to the trend of reduced meat consumption in European countries. Nearly 46% of Europeans reported eating less meat in 2021 than the previous year. However, some other countries are yet to catch up with this trend due to their food cultures. Some cultures believe that plant-based meat lacks adequate flavor and nutrition. They consider meat as a proper meal and a good source of nutrition. Some people also believe that plant-based foods are too expensive, difficult to prepare, or visually less appealing.



Competitive Landscape



The Europe Edible Meat Market is fragmented, with the top five companies occupying 14.03%. The major players in this market are Cargill Incorporated, Hormel Foods Corporation, Tyson Foods Inc., Vion Group and WH Group Limited (sorted alphabetically).



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381175/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________