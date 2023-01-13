Digital Remittance Market Size 2023 Top Companies report covers, Industry Outlook | In-depth Analysis Business Opportunities and Demand Forecast to 2026 & Cost-effective Impact

PUNE, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Digital Remittance Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. The digital remittance as P2P money remittance is sent via an online platform (mobile, desktop, tablet etc.), including both immediate transfers (less than 24 hours) and transfers that takes more than 24 hours. For example, Western Union (WU) is an important player of Digital Remittance. In this report, the Western Union’s digital remittance revenue is only for online money transfer, though WU’s branded website, including through their mobile devices, PC and tablet etc.).

Digital Remittance Market Report Contains 2023:

Complete overview of the global Digital Remittance Market

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Digital Remittance Markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Description and analysis of Digital Remittance market potential by type, Deep Dive, disruption, application capacity, end use industry

impact evaluation of most important drivers and restraints, and dynamics of the global Digital Remittance Market and current trends in the enterprise

Detailed profiles of the Top major players in the industry, including Western Union (WU), Ria Financial Services (Euronet), PayPal/Xoom, Wise, Zepz (WorldRemit, Sendwave), MoneyGram, Remitly, Azimo, TransferGo, NIUM, Inc (Instarem), TNG FinTech, Coins.ph, OrbitRemit, Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation, FlyRemit, SingX, Flywire, Intermex, Small World

Digital Remittance Market Segmentation: -

This Insight Report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Digital Remittance landscape and highlights key trends related to product segmentation, company formation, revenue, and market share, latest development, and M&A activity. This report also analyzes the strategies of leading global companies with a focus on Digital Remittance portfolios and capabilities, market entry strategies, market positions, and geographic footprints, to better understand these firms’ unique position in an accelerating global Digital Remittance market.

This Insight Report evaluates the key market trends, drivers, and affecting factors shaping the global outlook for Digital Remittance and breaks down the forecast by provider, by end user, geography, and market size to highlight emerging pockets of opportunity. With a transparent methodology based on hundreds of bottom-up qualitative and quantitative market inputs, this study forecast offers a highly nuanced view of the current state and future trajectory in the global Digital Remittance.

The global Digital Remittance market size is projected to grow from US$ 6195.3 million in 2022 to US$ 19790 million in 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2023 to 2029.

Global key players of digital money transfer and remittance include Western Union, Ria Financial Services, etc. Global top 3 companies hold a share over 40%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 33%, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe with the share about 32% and 15%. In terms of product, digital money transfer operator is the largest segment, with a share over 80%. And in terms of application, the largest end user is personal customers, with a share about 80%.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Digital Remittance market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.

researcher’s latest report provides a deep insight into the global Digital Remittance Market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Digital Remittance Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.

Segmentation by provider

Digital Money Transfer Operators

Banks Digital Remittance

Segmentation by end user

Personal Customers

Micro and Small Businesses

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Players in the Digital Remittance Market: -

Western Union (WU)

Ria Financial Services (Euronet)

PayPal/Xoom

Wise

Zepz (WorldRemit, Sendwave)

MoneyGram

Remitly

Azimo

TransferGo

NIUM, Inc (Instarem)

TNG FinTech

Coins.ph

OrbitRemit

Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation

FlyRemit

SingX

Flywire

Intermex

Small World

Key Benefits of Digital Remittance Market Research Report:

Types, applications, regions, and key players covered in the study

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Digital Remittance Market

Sales, price, revenue, market share, and growth rate are covered in the report sales channels, distributors, traders, dealers, etc. are covered in the report

Detailed TOC of Global Digital Remittance Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2023-2029

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 Market Estimation Caveats

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Digital Remittance Market Size 2018-2029

2.1.2 Digital Remittance Market Size CAGR by Region 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

2.2 Digital Remittance Segment by Provider

2.2.1 Digital Money Transfer Operators

2.2.2 Banks Digital Remittance

2.3 Digital Remittance Market Size by Provider

2.3.1 Digital Remittance Market Size CAGR by Provider (2018 VS 2022 VS 2029)

2.3.2 Global Digital Remittance Market Size Market Share by Provider (2018-2023)

2.4 Digital Remittance Segment by End User

2.4.1 Personal Customers

2.4.2 Micro and Small Businesses

2.5 Digital Remittance Market Size by End User

2.5.1 Digital Remittance Market Size CAGR by End User (2018 VS 2022 VS 2029)

2.5.2 Global Digital Remittance Market Size Market Share by End User (2018-2023)

3 Digital Remittance Market Size by Player

3.1 Digital Remittance Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Digital Remittance Revenue by Players (2018-2023)

3.1.2 Global Digital Remittance Revenue Market Share by Players (2018-2023)

3.2 Global Digital Remittance Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) & (2021-2023)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

And More…

1.To study and analyze the global Digital Remittanceconsumption (value) by key regions/countries, product type and application

2.To understand the structure of Digital Remittance Market by identifying its various sub segments.

3.Focuses on the key global Digital Remittancemanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

4.To analyze the Digital Remittance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

5.To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

6.To project the consumption of Digital Remittance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

7.To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

8.To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global Digital Remittance Market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Digital Remittance Market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the Digital Remittance Market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the Digital Remittance Market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Client Focus

1. Does this report consider the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the Digital Remittance market?



Yes. As the COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war are profoundly affecting the global supply chain relationship and raw material price system, we have definitely taken them into consideration throughout the research, and we elaborate at full length on the impact of the pandemic and the war on the Digital Remittance,Industry.



2. How do you determine the list of the key players included in the report?



With the aim of clearly revealing the competitive situation of the industry, we concretely analyze not only the leading enterprises that have a voice on a global scale, but also the regional small and medium-sized companies that play key roles and have plenty of potential growth.

Please find the key player list in Summary.



3. What are your main data sources?



Both Primary and Secondary data sources are being used while compiling the report.

Primary sources include extensive interviews of key opinion leaders and industry experts (such as experienced front-line staff, directors, CEOs, and marketing executives), downstream distributors, as well as end-users.



Secondary sources include the research of the annual and financial reports of the top companies, public files, new journals, etc. We also cooperate with some third-party databases.



4. Can I modify the scope of the report and customize it to suit my requirements?



Yes. Customized requirements of multi-dimensional, deep-level and high-quality can help our customers precisely grasp market opportunities, effortlessly confront market challenges, properly formulate market strategies and act promptly, thus to win them sufficient time and space for market competition.

About Proficient market insights:

Proficient market insights is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.