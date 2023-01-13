English Dutch

Nyrstar NV – Update with regards to recent litigation

13 January 2023 at 12.30pm CET

Nyrstar NV (the “Company”) today provides an update on the summary proceedings relating to interim measures that were initiated by certain shareholders of the Company (the “Claimants”) via a writ of summons dated 3 January 2023. This case was introduced in court on 6 January 2023 with a view to establishing a procedural calendar, but the matter was adjourned to today’s hearing.

The Company advises that, during today’s hearing, the Company confirmed to the President of the Antwerp Enterprise Court (Antwerp division) that it will not hold a general meeting with the dissolution on the agenda nor issue any invitation for a general meeting with the dissolution on the agenda until the President of the Court will have rendered a decision about the interim measures requested by the Claimants in respect of the dissolution of the Company. The President of the Court has taken notice of this confirmation on the record of the hearing.

After an exchange of trial briefs, the President of the Court will hear this case on 25 April 2023.

A detailed overview of the current proceedings is available on the Company website at: https://www.nyrstarnv.be/en/investors/restructuring/summary-of-ongoing-proceedings.

