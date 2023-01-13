North America Cell-based Assays Market Report 2022: Sector to Grow by 7.5% Annually Through 2028

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Cell-based Assays Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Application (Drug Discovery, Basic Research and Others), End-user, Products & Services, Country and Growth Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Cell-based Assays Market should witness market growth of 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).



These assays include cell viability assays, cell proliferation assays, and GPCR assays. These high-throughput assays speed up the process of drug discovery by giving the most promising candidate in the biological context that matters the most.

Drug development has progressed from a limited target-based screening in a basic cell-based assay that had little physiological relevance to multicellular cell-based biochemical and functional assays in disease-relevant platforms.



Cell-based assays for each stage of the drug development process have been developed in recent years to offer a deeper comprehension of the intricate interactions to researchers that take place between the networks and pathways that are a part of these cellular processes. Assays may be built to best simulate the disease state if the patient has access to a variety of cell types and are able to use both existing and innovative technologies.



This will lead to increased performance in translational research. In both biomedical research and drug discovery screening applications, cellular assays, also known as cell-based assays, can be utilized to efficiently assess biological activity, cytotoxicity, biochemical processes, and off-target interactions.



Cancer has a significant impact on society throughout the United States. Cancer statistics reflect what occurs in big populations and provide a temporal picture of the societal burden of cancer. According to the National Cancer Institute, In the United States, an anticipated 1,806,590 new instances of cancer were identified in 2020, and 606,520 people died due to the disease. Breast cancer, colon and rectum cancer, lung and bronchus cancer, bladder cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma of the skin, kidney and renal pelvis cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, endometrial cancer, leukemia, thyroid cancer, pancreatic cancer, and liver cancer are the most prevalent types of cancer.



The US market dominated the North America Cell-based Assays Market by Country in 2021; thereby, achieving a market value of $7.2 billion by 2028. The Canada market is experiencing a CAGR of 10% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The Mexico market would exhibit a CAGR of 9% during (2022-2028).



Scope of the Study

By Application

Drug Discovery

Basic Research

Others

By End-user

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

By Products & Services

Assay Kits

Reagents

Microplates

Probes & Labels

Instruments & Software

Cell Lines

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global



Chapter 4. North America Cell-based Assays Market by Application



Chapter 5. North America Cell-based Assays Market by End-use



Chapter 6. North America Cell-based Assays Market by Products & Services



Chapter 7. North America Cell-based Assays Market by Country



Chapter 8. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Lonza Group AG

Merck Group

Promega Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

