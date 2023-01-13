Polyimide Films Market Size to Reach USD 4.9 Billion by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Polyimide Films market was estimated at around USD 2.1 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of nearly 4.6% during 2022-2030. The market is projected to reach approximately USD 4.9 billion by 2030.



Polyimide Films Market: Overview



The expansion of market is anticipated to be fueled by revolutionary developments in the aerospace and automotive industries with reference to premium quality products. In the worldwide polyimide film market, the flexible printed circuit (FPC) segment has emerged as the largest and fastest-growing segment. Ink-jet cartridges, printers, scanners, mobile phones, pagers, camcorders, military avionics systems, as well as printers, scanners, and other electronic devices all use flexible printed circuit boards.



Numerous industries, including labelling and labels, automotive, aerospace, and electronics, use polyimide film. Consumers now have access to a variety of products thanks to numerous new product launches. These goods are now more easily accessible to consumers thanks to the expansion of product distribution channels.



Growth Factors



The need for the electronics sector, technical breakthroughs, and the emergence of smart products like 3D televisions, smart televisions, and tablets has increased due to the rising energy demand. In addition to being employed in the creation of printed circuit boards, polyimide films are attached to the copper foils used in these electrical devices. Due to their potential features, which include light weight, compactness, durability, and other physical attributes, polyimide films are perfect for a variety of electronic equipment, including portable computers, panel boards, digital cameras, and so forth. These elements have helped the polyimide film industry as a whole grow.



Due to its potential for tensile strength, mechanical stress resistance, and temperature resistance, polyimide films are suitable for a variety of demanding applications across a broad spectrum of industrial fields. Polyimide sheets are employed more frequently in the automotive industry because of their less weight. The end-user industries are also learning about cheaper and more effective alternatives to metals and glass. These factors are thought to be the main factors driving the market expansion for polyimide film.



Segmental Overview



The automotive segment is anticipated to hold major share in the Polyimide Films market by application during the forecast period. This sector is expected to be driven by improvements in automotive technology together with rising disposable income and level of living. A favourable market for autos is being created by the rapid infrastructural development and massive population in developing countries like China and India. Consumers now have access to a variety of products thanks to numerous new product launches. Another significant end-user market that is expanding as a result of the demand for items that can endure in hot climates is labelling. Any product must have a suitable label because labelling is an essential component, and it must be used for flammable and explosive materials. Businesses use polyimide sheets, which offer significant temperature resistance, to prevent label damage.



Flexible screens and electronics both frequently use polyimide films. Development in the electronic market together with compactness and demand for energy conservation in the product is growing the polyimide sheets application scope. Because of their robust electromechanical qualities, polyimide films are employed in applications that are exposed to high heat and harsh conditions. Due to the high strength and great formability of polyimide sheets, electronics manufacturers can create products that are small, robust, strong, and energy-efficient.



Regional Overview



The biggest market share of the total market was held by the Asia-Pacific in the Polyimide Films market. Because there are industries that could be potential end users, the Asia-Pacific region now dominates the market. Two significant market drivers for the polyimide film industry are seen as growing demand in the automotive and electronic sectors, including displays, mobile devices, and others. In order to increase sales and product quality, the leading market players also create new goods, introduce innovations, and change their existing ones. The market for polyimide films is growing in the Asia-Pacific area as a result of these factors as well. The development of the polyimide film industry is significantly influenced by economic growth and trade activity.



Report Scope



Base Year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue estimation and forecast, company profile, competitive landscape, growth factors, and recent trends Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Market Size(unit) USD Billion Polyimide Films Market CAGR 4.6% Segments Covered By End-Use

By Application



List of the prominent players in the Global Polyimide Films market:



• Saint Gobain S.A.

• E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

• I.S.T Corporation

• Kolon Industries, Inc.

• Kaneka Corporation

• Taimide Tech, Inc.

• Flexcon Company

• Arakawa Chemicals Industries, Ltd

• Anabond Limited

• Suzhou Kying Industrial Materials Co., Ltd

• Von Roll Holding AG

• Goodfellow Group

The global Polyimide Films market is segmented as follows:



By End-Use



• Flexible printed circuit

• Wire & cable

• Pressure-sensitive tape

• Specialty fabricated product

• Motor/Generator

• Others



By Application



• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Electronics

• Labeling

• Others



By Region/Geography



• North America



o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico



• Europe



o France

o The UK

o Spain

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific



• The Middle East & Africa



o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Egypt

o Kuwait

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa



• Latin America



o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



