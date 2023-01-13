Insights on the Advanced Ceramics Global Market to 2027 - Significant Growth in the Electrical and Electronics Industry is a Main Driver

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Ceramics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global advanced ceramics market size reached US$ 86.62 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 158.63 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.61% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Advanced ceramics are inorganic and non-metallic solids produced from highly refined and purified powders. Some commonly used advanced ceramics include alumina, titanate, zirconia, silicon carbide, and aluminum and silicon nitride. They are widely used in rotors, combustors, furnace heaters, hot gas filtration, fuel cell membranes, gas turbine airfoils, diesel engine filters, and fuel injectors.

As compared to conventional ceramics, advanced ceramics have higher strength, stability, abrasion and chemical resistance, and can withstand extreme temperatures. They are also cost-effective and lightweight, offer high performance, improve productivity, and reduce operating costs. As a result, advanced ceramics are extensively used in aerospace, defense, industrial processing, and power generation industries.



Advanced Ceramics Market Trends:



The global advanced ceramics market is primarily being driven by significant growth in the electrical and electronics industry. Advanced ceramics are widely used to produce various electronic components, such as transistor dielectrics, insulators, capacitors, integrated circuit (IC) packages, and piezoelectric components.

Apart from this, increasing product demand in the automotive industry to manufacture spark plugs, clutches, engine filters, sensors for electronic controls, and heat-resistant engine parts is providing a considerable boost to market growth. Additionally, the introduction of advanced ceramics produced from eco-friendly processes and naturally occurring minerals due to the rising concerns regarding environmental degradation is providing an impetus to market growth.

Moreover, the widespread product adoption for manufacturing components of various emerging and energy-intensive technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of things (IoT), and fifth generation (5G) telecommunication, due to its durability, low power consumption, non-volatility, and high speed is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Besides this, extensive product utilization in the medical industry, continuous research and development (R&D) activities, and rising product incorporation in military armor and protection equipment are supporting the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 3M Company, AGC Inc., Blasch Precision Ceramics Inc., CeramTec GmbH, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., CoorsTek Inc., Corning Incorporated, Elan Technology, Ferrotec (USA) Corporation (Ferrotec Holdings Corporation), Kyocera Corporation, Materion Corporation, McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC, Morgan Advanced Materials plc and Paul Rauschert GmbH & Co. KG.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global advanced ceramics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global advanced ceramics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the class type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global advanced ceramics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 141 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $86.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $158.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Advanced Ceramics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Material Type

6.1 Alumina

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Titanate

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Zirconia

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Silicon Carbide

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Class Type

7.1 Monolithic Ceramics

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Ceramic Coatings

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Ceramic Matrix Composites

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

8.1 Electrical and Electronics

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Medical

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Transportation

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Defense and Security

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Chemical

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 3M Company

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 AGC Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Blasch Precision Ceramics Inc.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 CeramTec GmbH

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 CoorsTek Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Corning Incorporated

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Elan Technology

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Ferrotec (USA) Corporation (Ferrotec Holdings Corporation)

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Kyocera Corporation

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Materion Corporation

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13 Morgan Advanced Materials plc

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13.3 Financials

14.3.14 Paul Rauschert GmbH & Co. KG.

14.3.14.1 Company Overview

14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

