Dentures Market Worth USD 4.31 Bn. by 2029 Growth strategies, Promotional activities, M&As, Key benchmarking and Forecast 2029

Pune, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the " Dentures Market " research published by Maximize Market Research, the market is expected to grow from USD 2.42 billion in 2021 to USD 4.31 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 7.5 percent during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. Growing dental tourism in emerging economies and high demand for dental care.



Dentures Market Scope and Research Methodology

The research report involves the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involves the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation , upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industries, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

Prominent players in the market are expected to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire start-up companies to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of the Dentures Market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the consumers. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Dentures Market Overview

Dentures are removable dental appliances used to replace missing teeth . They are also known as "false teeth." They are made of removable artificial or prosthetic teeth that are only attached to a supporting structure. They are significantly less expensive than dental implants or bridges, making them the most cost-effective way of replacing missing teeth. They come in four varieties. Complete dentures, partial dentures, immediate dentures, and implant-retained dentures are the four types of dentures. Complete dentures are used when all of the teeth are missing, partial dentures are used when some natural teeth remain intact. The growing demand for efficient dental restoration and new product launches by key market players is expected to drive the market growth, also, the availability of alternative high-restoration treatments hampers the market growth.

Dentures Market Dynamics

The growing use of digitization solutions is driving up global demand for these products. Digital dentures are designed and manufactured using 3D printing technologies, computer-aided design (CAD), and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM). These advanced technologies offer numerous benefits, such as convenience, precision, consistency, and durability. Furthermore, it is believed that these products have been proven to accurately restore dental functions such as mastication. Digital technology adoption in the dental industry is a new trend with a wide range of applications ranging from diagnosis to design and placement. Denture market growth will be aided by the modernization of dental practices and the increasing adoption of the most recent technological trends in dentistry.

Opportunities abound in emerging markets such as China, Brazil, Mexico, and India. Participants in the dentures market medical technology is in high demand in these countries populations, which are growing due to rapid growth in medical tourism , a growing population, and rising disposable incomes. These countries have a large and well-educated labor force as well. They have a high growth potential and outperform the market in terms of return on investment.

Dentures Market Regional Insights

Europe is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. In Europe, the market was valued at USD 0.85 billion in 2021. Thanks to increase in dental service expenditure, the region is expected to maintain its lead in the global market during the forecast period. For example, the NHS in England spends USD 4.9 billion per year on primary and secondary care dental services. Furthermore, nearly 1.1 million people in England use NHS dental services each week. Increased awareness of dental services and product types in the region, as well as new indications, are driving segment growth during the forecast period.

Market Size in 2021 USD 2.42 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 4.31 Bn. CAGR 7.5% (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 213 No. of Tables 110 No. of Charts and Figures 112 Segment Covered Type, Usage, End-User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Dentures MarketKey Competitors:

Dentsply Sirona

Zimmer Biomet

livociar Vivadent

SHOFU INC.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc

Modern Dental Group Limited

GC dental

Global Dental Science

JH Dental Care

VITA Zahnfabrik

COLTENE Holding AG

IvoclarVivadent AG

Thommen Medical AG

Amann Girrbach AG



Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – Type, Usage, End-User, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

